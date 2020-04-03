Foods that can speed up hair growth naturally

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, people lose 50-100 hair strands each day. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) According to the American Academy of Dermatology, people lose 50-100 hair strands each day. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is popularly said that you are what you eat and that holds true for our hair too. However, while we struggle to maintain the texture and strength of our tresses, hair damage is possible even when indoors.

Every individual has different hair type and texture, which calls for a specific routine. One way of identifying your hair type is to go a few days without using any product and observe if it’s oily, dry or normal. Eating a varied and nutritious diet can also boost hair growth. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one loses 50 to 100 hairs each day.

So here are some foods that contain key nutrients for good hair growth:

* Eggs: They contains biotin which helps boost hair growth. It also contains vitamin D and certain minerals.

* In a 2018 animal study, ‘Mackerel-Derived Fermented Fish Oil Promotes Hair Growth by Anagen-Stimulating Pathways’ researchers found that fish oil extract containing docosahexaenoic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid, boosted hair growth by increasing the activity of certain proteins in the body.

ALSO READ | Hair breakage? Here’s how to pamper your hair after each wash

* Those following the vegan and vegetarian diet can get their dose of omega-3 from walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, soybean oil.

* L-lysine deficiency can cause hair loss, which is why including beans, lentils and nuts in your diet is a good idea.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd