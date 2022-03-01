Five foods that are best-suited for elderly people with no teeth

Some people have nightmares about losing their teeth, and while it is unimaginable, many senior citizens live with this reality. Losing teeth can not only cause speech problems, but can also make chewing of foods a difficult process.

Dr Archana Batra, a dietician and certified diabetes educator, says generally, soft food is advised to elderly people due to the difficulty they face while chewing or swallowing food.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“According to data, around 45 per cent of elderly people have lost a few or more of their natural teeth. Due to trouble while chewing or swallowing, they also tend to go through deficiencies and weight loss. It, therefore, becomes a need for them to consume soft foods, since it is essential for them to gain sufficient nutrients without any inconvenience,” she says.

ALSO READ | Dental check: Three ways to protect your teeth from cavities

But what exactly comes under soft food?

The nutritionist and physiotherapist recommends the following; read on.

1. Dairy or animal products

Usually, dairy products come under soft food and are easy to consume. Cottage cheese, yoghurt, cream cheese, condensed and dried milk etc., are all soft foods that require minimal or no effort while chewing. Some animal products like scrambled eggs and fillet of most fish are soft and tender to eat. If cooked properly, they can be well consumable with protein rich nutrients.

2. Steamed grains and lentils

Grains and lentils might seem tough and hard to chew but if boiled or cooked well with extra water, they can become a bowl of protein-rich soupy-style grains that are easy to consume. It can also include dal rice khichdi, Pongal khichdi, sabudana khichdi, bajra khichdi and so on.

ALSO READ | Why Ayurveda recommends against consuming curd at night, and on a daily basis

3. High-calorie soups

Serving soups with a good number of calories can be a beneficial alternative to dry crunchy food. Along with its easy consumption, soup can also fill the nutrient gap. These can include tomato soups, sweet potato and lentil soup, asparagus soup etc.

Mashed potatoes add zing to your meal without any swallowing difficulty. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Mashed potatoes add zing to your meal without any swallowing difficulty. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

4. Oats and porridge

Oats and porridge can become nutrient-rich meals by just blending vegetables or other ingredients. They may seem like difficult foods to chew due to their sticky nature, but it is all about the right amount of water. Just adding a little extra water can give your porridge and oatmeal a soupy texture.

ALSO READ | Follow these five steps to improve digestion

You can also consume them with your choice of fruits like banana, mango, grated apple and garnish it with chia seeds, flax seeds or pumpkin seeds to make it more delicious.

5. Mashed potatoes and dips

Mashed potatoes and dips can be interesting side food. They add zing to your meal without any swallowing difficulty. They are also rich in nutrients. Dips like hummus, guacamole, cheese dips can be the soft foods that satisfy your taste cravings and give you the amount of nutrients.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!