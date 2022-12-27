These ‘warrior foods’ will help remove pollutants from body, increase immunity, and fight air pollution

It needs no retelling that it is absolutely necessary to reduce our exposure to air pollution, which is linked to several health risks, including cancer, premature death, and several heart problems. In an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com, Dr M S Kanwar, Senior Consultant, Department of Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi said, “The size of particles is directly linked to their potential for causing health problems. Fine particles (PM2.5) pose the greatest health risk as they can get deep into the lungs and even into the bloodstream.”

Agreed Reema Kinjalkar, a nutritionist at Urban Platter, who told indianexpress.com, “Exposure to air pollution has been linked to oxidative stress and inflammation in human cells, leading to cancer and chronic diseases.” While it is suggested to wear a good quality mask when stepping out, one should also pay attention to their diet, which can improve immunity and help fight various infections, she added.

As such, Pooja Makhija, a celebrity nutritionist, took to Instagram to share some foods that help fight air pollution. “Here are a few foods to help you detox your body and prevent damage caused by rising AQI,” she captioned the post.

“Want to know the warrior foods that will help you battle the ongoing pollution?” she asked in the video, adding that while we must adopt every stringent method to reduce the impact of air pollution, eating the right foods is one of the best ways to prevent biological damage to the body.

Broccoli: The first food on the list is broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, bok choy, and cabbage because they contain sulforaphane, a substance that helps eliminate benzene from the body. “Benzene is one of the highest air pollutants. Also, they are rich in vitamin C and beta carotene, which help boost immunity,” she added.

Adding, Reema said: “The sulforaphane content in broccoli sprouts is 25 times more than raw broccoli floret. As per a study conducted in China, a beverage made from broccoli sprouts was given to people. Those who had the beverage had 60% or more benzene flushed or excrete from their body than the control (who were on a plain diet),” informed Reema.

Flax seeds: They are high in phytoestrogen compounds as well as omega-3. “Flax seeds have been shown by several studies to reduce allergic reactions in asthma patients and therefore cut out the effects of smog. Have two tablespoons of soaked flaxseeds every day,” she suggested.

According to Reema, Omega 3 fatty acids have a strong smoke-reducing effect. In addition to helping fight air pollution, they also have heart-protective effects.

Amla: It is rich in vitamin C, which prevents cellular damage by environmental toxins. “Add an amla to your vegetable juice every day,” she said.

Curcumin: It is the active ingredient of turmeric. “Since curcumin is an anti-inflammatory agent, it helps prevent oxidative stress, which is produced in the body through exposure to various air pollutants,” Reema said.

