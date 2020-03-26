Count on these foods to reduce excessive sweating

Tackle excess sweat naturally. (Source: File Photo) Tackle excess sweat naturally. (Source: File Photo)

Summer is almost here, and with the temperature soaring, a common issue that many experience is excessive sweating. While switching on the air conditioners or drinking something cold might bring temporary relief, a few changes to your daily diet and food intake can help you counter excessive sweat for a longer period of time, says nutritionist and wellness coach, Avni Kaul, founder of NutriActivania.

Water

This one is not a surprise. Keep a water bottle near you to drink whenever you can throughout the day. Fruits and vegetables high on water content can be had as mid-meals. This will help reduce sweating. Some of the veggies and fruits that have high water content include cauliflower, spinach, brinjal, broccoli, watermelon, oranges, strawberries, cucumber and grapes.

Calcium-rich foods

Calcium is another wonderful mineral which regulates your body temperature and helps suppress sweat. If you are struggling to meet your daily serving of calcium, include some milk in your morning cereal, have flax/sesame seeds and have curd for lunch for added protection against sweat.

Magnesium-rich foods

Almonds are a great source of magnesium; they also enhance your digestion and strengthen the immune system. Other magnesium-rich foods such as the pumpkin, spinach, and soya beans can also help.

Bananas

Bananas are quite rich in potassium, but what does that mean for your body? Potassium is an electrolyte that helps you in keeping yourself hydrated.

Sweet potatoes

Rich in important vitamins, sweet potatoes are also able to calm your nerves, fight off stress and reduce blood pressure, which helps decrease excessive sweating.

Oats

Oats are rich in fibre and have a low quantity of fat which is easily digested by the body. This means the body doesn’t have to work as much to break it down, thus preventing sweating.

Green tea

Green tea is quite famous for its calming effects due to the presence of antioxidants which help in cooling down the nervous system and keeping sweat at bay.

