Nutritionist recommends top 3 foods for good digestion during the wedding season

It becomes absolutely impossible to stay away from fried foods and sweets during the wedding season. But then, it is also well-known that such indulgences or binge-eating can lead to various digestive issues, including constipation.

But worry not, we are here with some expert recommendations that are sure to make your celebrations more fun!

As per nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, three foods can especially come in handy during the wedding season.

Methi laddoo

Made with fenugreek seeds, jaggery, ghee, and dry ginger, these laddoos help prevent stomach cramps and constipation, promote intestinal mucosa and even keep the hair lustrous which can otherwise look frizzy due to a poor functioning stomach.

She suggested having them either for breakfast or as a 4-6 pm meal, if you are out of routine with sleep and even missing workouts. “It helps with blood sugar regulation, too,” she said.

Glass of buttermilk

Buttermilk with asafoetida and black salt right after lunch. While buttermilk is both a good source of probiotics and vitamin B12, the asafoetida and black salt combo will help cut down bloating, gas and even prevent IBS.

“Especially if you are attending evening functions and want to sport a flat stomach,” she said.

Chyawanprash

A teaspoon of chyawanprash at bedtime keeps the immune system strong. “It is a solid source of flavonoids and antioxidants which will ensure that the skin stays supple and soft,” she mentioned.

Have this if late-night weddings are a routine and, especially, if you are at destination weddings, she said.

