This winter, ensure to include these foods in your diet

During winter, one may experience a lot of health issues — especially due to low immunity and the change in weather. In such circumstances, it becomes absolutely important to have certain seasonal foods to strengthen your immunity and keep seasonal issues at bay. If you are wondering what these foods are, nutritionist Apurva Agarwal has listed some foods that can help keep your body warm this season.
“Here are the reasons why these items are very helpful in winter,” Agarwal captioned her Instagram post — ‘Indian Winter Healthy Food List’.
Ghee
You might think that ghee will add up calories, but it cuts down the bad fats when consumed in small amounts and also helps to keep your body warm.
Jaggery
Jaggery, locally known as ‘gur/gud’, not only improves your digestive system but also keep you warm.
Hot soups
Who doesn’t like to have a bowl of hot soup on a chilli winter evening? It is one of the best ways to get instant warmth, said Agarwal.
Dry fruits
Dry fruits are one of the best foods to have in winter. Apricots, dried figs, and dates will give natural warmth, Agarwal mentioned.
Saffron
If you want your body to stay warm, the expert suggested boiling saffron in milk and then adding raisins to it.
Whole grains
Whole grains like bajra, and ragi should definitely be in your list.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon promotes the body’s metabolism, helps in generating heat in the chilly weather, and hence, needs to be a part of your winter healthy food list, shared Agarwal.
Sesame
Sesame can help you keep away various respiratory disorders. Enjoy sesame delicacies like vadi or laddoos.
Tulsi and ginger
Have you ever tried a cup of tea with ginger and tulsi in it? If you haven’t, then you must try it out.
Honey
Honey is very useful in combating against cold and flu.
However, Karishma Chawla, a nutritionist and lifestyle educator, recommended having honey “sparingly” as it is high on calories. “One can also have nuts, seeds, onions, garlic, apples and other fruits, raw salads, sauerkraut, sprouts and good lean protein with adequate fibre. The emphasis should also be on foods rich in antioxidants and zinc along with good fats,” Chawla said.
She further said that one should have a clear soup (no fat or starch), or a salad. “Have a salad with dressing on the side and top it with no more than two teaspoon,” she said, while mentioning that one should avoid heavy sauce dishes.
