Foods that will help control appetite and reduce belly fat

There is no particular food that can help you reduce fat or gain muscle mass. Which is why, one needs to look at diet planning more holistically. Similarly, losing fat from a specific body part with the help of a diet is not possible. But there are a few foods that can help you maintain a healthy weight by keeping you full for longer and controlling the appetite.

Below are some such foods, as suggested by Avni Kaul, nutritionist, wellness coach and certified diabetes educator, founder of NutriActivania

Eggs

Eggs are not only filling but are also a top source of protein, which is known for weight reduction. One big hard-boiled egg contains less than 100 calories. Eggs are easy and quick to make, and will also keep you away from junk foods. It can be added to your breakfast which will give you energy for the most part of the day.

Salads

A salad is always a healthy option, especially when consumption of calories per bite is being counted. Most vegetables are filled with fibre which makes salad highly filling. You can mix vegetables as per your choice and enjoy a bowl of salad.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are currently one of the most popular foods for weight loss. However, consuming them in isolation won’t give results. They are rich in fibre, which keeps you full for a long duration. Chia seeds can help control appetite, which in turn, helps you lose weight. So, make them part of your regular diet for optimum results.

Lentils

Lentils are healthy because they contain plenty of folic acid, iron, potassium, thiamine, and manganese. They are also high in protein and fiber which efficiently fight feelings of hunger. They’re filling and do not contain many calories. They are also easier to cook compared to other beans.

