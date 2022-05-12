scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
These foods help in boosting collagen in your body

"By the age of 60 years, a considerable decline in collagen production is normal," said nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2022 7:00:48 pm
collagen, what is collagen, why is collagen important, collagen boosting foods, foods rich in collagen, diet rich in collagen, collagen and skincare, indian express newsFind out which foods can give you a collagen boost. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Many of us have heard of the term ‘collagen‘ and how it is important for the health of the skin. But aside from skincare, does it serve any other purpose in the body? More importantly, what is it, and are there certain specific foods that naturally boost its production?

Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor explains in an Instagram post that collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, found in the bones, muscles, skin, and tendons. “It is the substance that holds the body together. Collagen forms a scaffold to provide strength and structure,” she says.

According to the nutritionist, with age, the body produces less collagen. “The structural integrity of the skin declines. Wrinkles form, and joint cartilage weakens. Women experience a dramatic reduction in collagen synthesis after menopause. By the age of 60 years, a considerable decline in collagen production is normal,” she mentions.

The expert also mentions that some factors can deplete the levels of collagen in the body are:

💫High sugar consumption
💫Smoking
💫Sunlight
💫Autoimmune disorders

In a separate Instagram post, she explains that diet plays a large role in “appearance and youthfulness” of the skin. “Eating collagen-rich foods or foods that boost collagen production may also help create the building blocks (amino acids) you need for your skin goals,” Kapoor says.

 

She lists the food items that can help create collagen:

Bone broth
– Sea foods
– Eggs
– Citrus fruits
– Berries
– Organic chicken
– Leafy greens
– Nuts
– Bell peppers

Other nutrients that aid the process of collagen production include zinc, vitamin C, and copper, she states, adding that fruits and vegetables high in vitamins and minerals are good for supple skin.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

