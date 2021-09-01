Expert shares things you should avoid on an empty stomach

What do you do after brushing your teeth every morning? If you are one of those who like to reach out for a cup of coffee right after brushing your teeth, you may like to know that it might be causing digestive issues. Which is why, caffeine is best avoided on an empty stomach.

Health researcher Dr Kriti Soni recently shared an Instagram post in which she shared a few things that one should avoid consuming on an empty stomach.

“Everything that we do affects our body some way or the other. However, our health is most vulnerable when we have an empty stomach. Our body requires food that it can convert into energy and nutrients within seconds and that’s why it becomes hungry,” she mentioned.

Coffee

Coffee, even decaffeinated, tends to create stomach acid and can result in heartburn or other digestive issues if consumed on an empty stomach. If you are in the habit of skipping breakfast and having coffee instead, it can result in a decrease in the production of serotonin and keep your mood down all day long.

Chewing gum

Chewing gum produces digestive acid which can harm the delicate lining of your stomach. If you have too much of gum, then it can lead to gastritis.

Alcohol

When you are hungry, the body tends to absorb whatever you consume at a faster rate. As a result, when you drink alcohol, the absorption will increase and happen twice as fast. Even the alcohol removal process of the body will slow down and it will cause a terrible hangover as well as increase the effects of alcohol on your heart, kidneys, and liver, said Soni.

Citrus juices

Citrus foods have tough fibre and an acidic base which may cause irritation in your stomach. It can cause gastritis or make you vulnerable to it.

She even mentioned that one should avoid exercising on an empty stomach.

“Generally, it is thought that exercising or training when you have an empty stomach can result in a lot of calorie burn. However, studies show that fat loss doesn’t occur in that manner,” she said.

