These foods can help you fight the summer heat

Don’t know how to stick to resolutions? Try these fun healthy activities instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Don’t know how to stick to resolutions? Try these fun healthy activities instead. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Summers are tough and it’s easy to feel dehydrated. Consuming fast food or junk food can make it worse by damaging gut bacteria and causing mood swings, starting with nervousness and anxiety. That is because simple carbohydrates lead to acidity in the gut. Even refined sugar and dessert can make you feel bloated.

During summers, one needs to check their water intake, in the form of juice or water-based smoothies. A food platter, inclusive of vitamins, proteins, carbohydrates and fats is very important in order to keep one’s mental health in check, instead of binge eating junk food that provides instant energy.

Here are some suggestions for your summer diet:

* Milk is high in antioxidants, vitamins B2 and B12, as well as protein and calcium. The protein lactium helps in lowering blood pressure, while the potassium in milk can help relieve tense muscles.

* Chamomile has been shown to help with the heatwave due to its antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory effects. Having a cup of chamomile tea after dinner is recommended.

Cutting down on caffeine consumption can help you improve your sleep. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Cutting down on caffeine consumption can help you improve your sleep. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Limit or avoid alcohol and caffeine, which cause bloating after eating.

* Stay hydrated. Dehydration can cause various illness during summers such as catching a common cold, heatwave stocks, nausea, body ache, etc.

* Choose complex carbs that boost the chemical serotonin. Select whole-grain bread and whole-grain cereals instead of sugary snacks or beverages.

Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin c with white word inscription by chalk. Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin c with white word inscription by chalk.

* Vitamin C is not only a physiological antioxidant but also helps to regenerate other antioxidants within the body. Include vitamin C rich foods like amla, guava, oranges, lemon, tomato, bell peppers and green chillies.

* Having low levels of vitamin B-12 can contribute to hypertension and feeling uneasy. Check for vitamin deficiency in such cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd