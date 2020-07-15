Trying to lose belly fat? Yoghurt, oranges may help

Oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Losing weight requires effort; and as many will agree, losing belly fat can be a bit more difficult. And a host of reasons are responsible for it. Dt. Shikha Mahajan, holistic nutritionist and founder of Diet Podium identifies them as indigestion, hormonal imbalance and sedentary lifestyle. “Bloating and chronic constipation are caused by indigestion and they can be tackled by including fibre and ginger in your diet. It is also important to drink lots of water,” she said while speaking to indianexpress.com. Another way to help flatten the belly is drinking jeera and ajwain water. “Soak them at night and drink the water the next morning,” she shares.

For those who follow a sedentary lifestyle, it is imperative to keep carbs in check. Mahajan suggests starting the day with good fat like almonds and walnuts. One can also opt for green tea and have half a spoon of ghee before that.

In case of hormonal imbalance, having berries, avocados can be helpful. “Cortisol is a stress hormone that disrupts the normal functions of other hormones. It causes an imbalance in leptin and ghrelin thus causing spikes in hunger, upping your total calories intake. It also causes heart problems and insulin imbalance which makes our body deposit fat in the belly. Foods like berries, avocados, nuts, yogurt, pears and papaya help lower the cortisol levels,” Mahajan maintains.

Here are some foods you can eat to flatten your stomach

Eggs

Eggs keep your metabolism high. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Eggs keep your metabolism high. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Eggs help in appetite reduction as they keep you full for a long time. One can replace a heavy carb-based diet with this. They also help in keeping the metabolism high.

Nuts

Due to the omega content, they help in tightening the belly. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Due to the omega content, they help in tightening the belly. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

All forms of nuts can be extremely effective in reducing belly fat. Due to their omega-3 content, they help in tightening the belly. They also have anti-inflammation properties.

Yoghurt

Much like eggs, yoghurt helps in appetite reduction. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Much like eggs, yoghurt helps in appetite reduction. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Much like eggs, yoghurt also helps in appetite reduction. Which is why, it is advised to be consumed regularly. A report in CBS News states that yoghurt helps in growth of gut bacteria in the gut, thereby reducing bloating.

Citrus fruits

Oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Citrus fruits help in increasing your metabolism, and the vitamin C helps in making your skin health better.

