Why this 3-step meal sequence is a secret game changer for your blood sugar

Managing blood sugar is often associated with strict diets, cutting out favourite foods, or making drastic lifestyle changes. But emerging insights suggest that small, practical tweaks in everyday eating habits may also play a meaningful role. In a recent post, New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt highlighted a common eating pattern that many people follow without realising its impact.

She noted that people typically eat carbohydrates first, which can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. “Most people start their meal with bread, but this pattern makes their blood sugar rise quickly. Instead, start with the veggies, then the protein and fat and then add your carbs,” she explained.

According to her, this simple change works because of basic physiological processes. “Vegetables and protein slow gastric emptying, so glucose enters your bloodstream more gradually. And that means less insulin is needed for that meal,” Dr Roehnelt said, outlining how the sequence of foods can influence the body’s glucose response. The idea is that eating fibre-rich vegetables and protein first slows and controls carbohydrate absorption. Since insulin also plays a role in fat storage, reducing sharp spikes may have broader effects on weight management and metabolic health.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So, from a physiological standpoint, how significant is this impact for the average person?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “From a physiological perspective, the impact is both real and clinically meaningful. When you begin a meal with fibre-rich vegetables and protein, it creates a buffering effect in the digestive system. This slows down the rate at which carbohydrates are broken down into glucose and absorbed into the bloodstream.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessia Roehnelt, MD | Endocrinologist (@endohealthdoc)

For the average person, Dr Reddy states, this translates into a lower, more gradual rise in post-meal blood sugar levels rather than a sharp spike. “Over time, even modest reductions in these glucose excursions can improve overall glycaemic stability, reduce stress on insulin secretion, and support better metabolic regulation. While it is not a substitute for balanced nutrition, it is a simple behavioural modification with measurable benefits.”

On long-term metabolic health

Slower gastric emptying plays a central role in metabolic health. Dr Reddy states, “When glucose enters the bloodstream gradually, the body requires a more controlled and proportionate insulin response. This reduces the likelihood of repeated insulin surges, which over time are associated with the development of insulin resistance.”

In the long term, he mentions that stabilising post-meal glucose and insulin levels helps preserve insulin sensitivity and reduces metabolic strain. “It can also influence appetite regulation. Rapid spikes followed by drops in blood sugar often trigger hunger and cravings, particularly for refined carbohydrates. By preventing these fluctuations, individuals may experience better satiety and more consistent energy levels, which indirectly supports weight management and reduces the risk of overeating.”

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Specific groups of people who should be more cautious

“Yes, while the approach is broadly safe, certain groups should adopt it with some degree of guidance,” states Dr Reddy, adding that individuals with diabetes or prediabetes can benefit significantly from this strategy, but it should ideally be integrated into a broader plan that includes portion control, carbohydrate quality, and regular monitoring of blood glucose levels.

For people on glucose-lowering medications, particularly insulin or sulfonylureas, changes in meal patterns can alter glucose responses, so monitoring is important to avoid unintended hypoglycaemia. Dr Reddy stresses that those with “digestive conditions such as gastroparesis, irritable bowel syndrome, or certain gastric sensitivities” may not tolerate large amounts of fibre or protein at the start of a meal and should personalise the approach.

Ultimately, while food sequencing is a useful tool, it works best when tailored to an individual’s metabolic profile, medical history, and overall dietary pattern.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.