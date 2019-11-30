In a recent study in the journal Menopause, researchers have focused on the impact of consuming soft drinks on women. “The study has identified an association between consuming two soft drinks per day and an increased risk of hip fracture in postmenopausal women. Because the study authors cannot prove causation, however, they call for more research”, read the study. To investigate, the scientists took data from the Women’s Health Initiative. This is an ongoing national study that involves 161,808 postmenopausal women. For the new analysis, the researchers used data from 72,342 of these participants.

Osteoarthritis is a condition that affects women around the world. It is characterised by progressively weak and brittle bones, predominantly affecting older adults. However, lately, it also affects women who are in their late 30s or early 40s. As the bone mineral density becomes reduced, the risk of fractures increases.

Here is some food that you can include in your diet to build healthy bones naturally.

* Lots of greens – Balance your diet with a good amount of fresh green vegetables of saag as they are a good source of vitamin C, which stimulates the production of bone-forming cells. A high intake of green and yellow vegetables has been linked to increased bone mineralization during childhood and the maintenance of bone mass in young adults. It can be as simple as consumed steamed spinach or bathua or just including lots of french beans in your diet.

* A cup of warm milk – As we grow older, a glass full of milk is often replaced with a cup of coffee or tea but it doesn’t mean we get an equal amount of nutrients with that. The Reference Daily Intake (RDI) for calcium is 1,000 mg per day for most people, although teens need 1,300 mg and older women require 1,200 mg.

* Walnuts contain Omega-3 fatty acids and have proven to be quite beneficial in osteoporosis. Peanuts and almonds too should be included as they contain potassium which protects against the loss of calcium in the urine.

* Sprouts contain calcium and Vitamin C that helps in building the density of the bones and maintain their strength.

* Tofu and soybean contain soy isoflavones known to decrease bone loss and increase the health of the bones.

* Especially for ageing women with falling oestrogen levels and reaching menopause, including lentils, chickpeas and beans are in the diet provides plant oestrogen that helps to strengthen the bones.