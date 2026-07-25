‘Follow your body’s circadian rhythm’: Haarsh Limbachiyaa shares health tips for a ‘set’ life

During a recent episode of India’s Got Latent 2, Haarsh Limbachiyaa suggested a health tip to a contestant, saying, “7 baje ke baad khaana nahi khaana, aur 10-10:30 baje so jaana, circadian rhythm ko follow kar liya, life set hai.” (Don’t eat after 7 pm, and go to bed by 10 or 10:30 pm. Follow your body’s circadian rhythm, and your life will be set.)

The statement prompted orthopaedic surgeon Dr Manan Vohra to explain the science behind the body’s internal clock in a social media post.

“Your circadian rhythm runs your hormones, digestion, body temp, hunger… basically everything. And most of us are wrecking it without realising. Random wake times. No morning sunlight. Dinner at midnight. It doesn’t work like that. Your body doesn’t want perfection; it wants consistency.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He added, “Start with one thing: wake up at the same time tomorrow, even at weekends. Your liver, gut, brain… all running on this one clock. Fix the clock; your body stops fighting you. Stop treating symptoms. Fix the rhythm.”

But how accurate is this advice? Does eating before 7 pm and sleeping by 10 pm really “set your life”? Dr (Maj) Rajesh Bhardwaj, Consultant, ENT Medicine, First ENT Centre, explains, “The circadian rhythm is the body’s internal 24-hour biological clock. It is primarily regulated by exposure to natural light and darkness and controls essential functions such as hormone release, sleep-wake cycles, metabolism, digestion, body temperature and appetite.”

He elaborates that the body is naturally designed to be active during daylight hours and to rest at night. “Having dinner two to three hours before bedtime can support better digestion, improve sleep quality and help regulate blood sugar levels. However, there is no universal rule that everyone must eat before 7 pm or sleep by 10 pm.”

Story continues below this ad

Instead, Dr Bhardwaj says, consistency matters far more than the clock itself. “Maintaining regular meal timings and a consistent sleep schedule that aligns as closely as possible with your natural day-night cycle is what truly supports circadian health.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Manan Vora (@dr.mananvora)

What happens when you constantly disrupt your body clock?

Late-night work, binge-watching, irregular sleep schedules, excessive screen time and midnight snacking may seem harmless, but over time they can take a toll. “Chronic disruption of the circadian rhythm can have widespread effects on health,” says Dr Bhardwaj.

He explains that disturbed circadian rhythms can:

* Impair metabolism and blood sugar regulation

* Increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes

* Disrupt hunger and satiety hormones, leading to overeating

* Reduce sleep quality and weaken immunity

* Affect concentration, memory and productivity

* Increase the likelihood of anxiety and depression

* Raise the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses

“Sleep deprivation resulting from an irregular body clock doesn’t just make you tired—it affects nearly every organ system,” Dr Bhardwaj adds.

ALSO READ | How you can bring your circadian rhythm back on track

How can you reset your circadian rhythm?

While many people obsess over diets and workout plans, Dr Bhardwaj believes improving circadian health doesn’t require drastic lifestyle changes. Instead, he recommends three simple, evidence-based habits:

1. Maintain a fixed sleep schedule

Story continues below this ad

“Go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time every day—including weekends. This is one of the most effective ways to keep your biological clock functioning properly.”

2. Eat dinner earlier

“Aim to finish dinner at least two to three hours before bedtime and avoid heavy late-night meals whenever possible.” This gives the digestive system enough time to process food before sleep.

3. Get morning sunlight and reduce screens at night

“Exposure to natural sunlight early in the morning helps synchronise the circadian rhythm, while limiting bright screens before bed supports the release of melatonin, the hormone that prepares the body for sleep.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.