Follow this five-step guide to good health in 2022

As the pandemic rages on, people are continuing to focus on their health and well-being. A large aspect of a healthy lifestyle depends on the kind of food you eat, how physically active you are and if you follow a good sleeping pattern.

Akshay Modi, the managing director of Modi Naturals Ltd, says people usually end up cutting down on their sugar intake after being diagnosed with diabetes, avoiding fried food because of cholesterol, and exercising and gaining a lot of weight.

“With a bit of caution and care, like consuming sugar and oil in moderation and exercising regularly, they can keep themselves from falling prey to these concerns,” he says.

He lists five simple steps that can help a person take a more proactive approach to lifestyle and health; read on.

1. Engaging in a physical activity

Physical activities give flexibility and power to the body to function seamlessly in today’s world, where much time is spent in front of screens. Be it a refreshing morning jog or an intensive workout, there are a number of options to choose from. Sports and dancing are great options, too. Activities like yoga and meditation provide physical as well as mental well-being. Hiking and cycling are some other interesting activities to undertake.

2. Knowing your nutrients and ingredients

It is important to consume different nutrients and vitamins. Making smart swaps for everyday food helps enhance the nutrition values of your meals. Rice can be swapped for quinoa, whole wheat for ragi, sunflower oil for olive oil. It’s also important to know your ingredients, especially edible oil which is used in each and every meal. It’s also important to buy organic products and to eat at home.

3. Sleep schedules

A poorly-rested body can’t function well physically or mentally. A good night’s sleep is crucial for your body to get the much-needed rest and recovery time. Following a sleep schedule and getting enough hours help reduce stress and increase productivity throughout the day. Ideally, an adult should be sleeping for 7-8 hours at a stretch. Too less or too much sleep is not good. Quick power naps during the day can also be considered. The timing is also important. Sleeping at different hours each day is not ideal.

4. Learn stress management techniques

Stress causes severe damage to our heart. Stress management is something that one needs to learn for themselves. To-do lists and priority lists are recommended for people with anxiety. Indulging in fun activities, dedicating time for hobbies, going on trips can help give you a break from your everyday routine. Stress can also heighten emotions which can make one lose control, and hence stress management requires maintaining positive relations with people around you.

5. Break free of bad habits

Smoking and heavy alcohol consumption are known to cause chronic illnesses such as cancer. While an occasional glass of wine may actually promote your health, uncontrolled consumption of alcohol and heavy smoking can lead to many short term and long term health issues.

