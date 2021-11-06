scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Follow these seven tips to protect yourself from a stroke

"A healthy lifestyle can cut the risk of having a stroke by 80 per cent," Dr Dixa Bhavsar said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 6, 2021 10:20:46 am
strokeStroke is one of India's leading causes of death, with 1.8 million people suffering a stroke every year. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Stroke is a serious medical condition, affecting millions of people every year. According to Dr G Prakash, Deputy CMO, Jindal Naturecure Institute, it is one of India’s leading causes of death with 1.8 million people suffering a stroke every year. It occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is reduced. Timely medical intervention is crucial to reduce brain damage and other complications.

You also need to be mindful of your lifestyle to prevent the risk of having a stroke. “Like close cousins, heart disease and stroke share a common lineage. Both emerge from a mix of nature (genes), nurture (upbringing and environment), and personal choice (smoking, exercise, etc). For most of us, the personal choice largely determines whether a stroke lies ahead,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar said in an Instagram post.

 

A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls) 

“A healthy lifestyle can cut the risk of having one by 80 per cent. No drug, device, or other intervention can come close to doing that,” she said, sharing simple tips to protect yourself from a stroke.

ALSO READ |World Stroke Day: What should one do when experiencing a stroke?

Follow these tips to protect yourself from a stroke

*Lose weight.
*Control your blood pressure.
*Maintain healthy cholesterol.
*Manage diabetes.
*Quit smoking.
*Limit alcohol consumption.
*Exercise regularly.

Dr Bhavsar, further, shared the meaning behind the acronym FAST developed by The National Stroke Association to learn the symptoms of stroke and help you decide if you or someone else is having one.

Face– Does one side of your face droop when smiling?

Arms– Lift both arms overhead, does one slide back down?

Speech– Is speech slurred or weird sounding?

Time– Is of the essence.

“If any of these signs are present, getting help within three hours can mean the difference between a full recovery and permanent disability or death,” she explained.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

