scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

These morning routines will help you ‘get back on track’ after a weekend binge-eating session

"We all have the days we slip up from our 'healthy' diets and can't control ourselves from all the temptations out there," Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, wrote on Instagram

eating outTry these morning routines when you dine out. (Photo: Freepik)

Did you indulge in your favourite foods over the weekend and woke up feeling uncomfortable today morning? Worry not, you’ve come to the right place!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Thanks to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, here’s a morning routine that you can follow after eating out to “get back on track.”

“Had a binge eating session? Don’t worry, we all have the days we slip up from our ‘healthy’ diets and can’t control ourselves from all the temptations out there,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared the routine.

Also Read |Yoga trainer suggests top 3 tips to overcome binge eating

She suggested the following ways to get back on track post eating out:

Start your day with tulsi-ginger water: Consuming this concoction in the morning, helps “boost your digestive energy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

 

Consume basil (sabja) before breakfast: Next, she recommended having a tbsp of soaked basil seeds before breakfast. “These seeds, being high on alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), stimulate fat-burning metabolism in the body,” she wrote. Additionally, your system can use some more fibre present in the seeds after eating out.

Advertisement
Also Read |Beat the bloat with these simple tips

Add sprouts in breakfast: Including sprouts in the breakfast will help keep you energised. Also, it would avoid a slow-down post eat out binge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculturePremium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:10:21 am
Next Story

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Villagers oppose proposal to set up new airport, hold protests

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

3

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

4

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, katrina kaif in falguni shane peacock, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif pictures, designer wear, celeb fashion, indian express lifestyle, indian express
When Katrina Kaif looked angelic in Falguni Shane Peacock creations; see pictures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement