These morning routines will help you ‘get back on track’ after a weekend binge-eating session

Did you indulge in your favourite foods over the weekend and woke up feeling uncomfortable today morning? Worry not, you’ve come to the right place!
Thanks to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, here’s a morning routine that you can follow after eating out to “get back on track.”
“Had a binge eating session? Don’t worry, we all have the days we slip up from our ‘healthy’ diets and can’t control ourselves from all the temptations out there,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared the routine.
She suggested the following ways to get back on track post eating out:
Start your day with tulsi-ginger water: Consuming this concoction in the morning, helps “boost your digestive energy.”
Consume basil (sabja) before breakfast: Next, she recommended having a tbsp of soaked basil seeds before breakfast. “These seeds, being high on alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), stimulate fat-burning metabolism in the body,” she wrote. Additionally, your system can use some more fibre present in the seeds after eating out.
Add sprouts in breakfast: Including sprouts in the breakfast will help keep you energised. Also, it would avoid a slow-down post eat out binge.
