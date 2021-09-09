Expert suggests lifestyle tips to reduce symptoms of menopause

Menopause is a natural process when the menstrual cycle of women comes to an end as a result of the ovaries not producing eggs and releasing hormones. It usually happens between the age of 50 and 55 years, and is said to have occurred when a woman has no menstruation for 12 months. This transition, however, is not an easy one, but one can ensure a comfortable menopause by keeping some simple points in mind.

According to dietician Shikha Mahajan, holistic nutritionist, founder of Diet Podium, “During menopause, women may experience irritability, decreased bone density and an increase in weight. The risk of many diseases also increases during this period.” Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself by making some lifestyle tweaks.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli took to Instagram to talk about the same. “Although no one can stop the natural cycles of life, there are many things you can do to take care of yourself during menopause,” she wrote. She, further, suggested ways to “mitigate symptoms and help you transition into this new phase of life”.

Follow these lifestyle tips for comfortable menopause as suggested by Dr Kohli.

*The morning abhyanga, or Ayurvedic oil massage, is extremely important for preventing menopausal problems as it increases blood circulation, calms Vata dosha, and provides needed nourishment to the body.

*Try to eat at the same time every day, and go to bed and wake up at the same time.

*Daily mild exercise is always recommended as it keeps all disturbed doshas, especially Vata dosha, in balance.

*It’s important not to skip meals, and to eat the heaviest meal of the day at noon when digestion is the strongest.

