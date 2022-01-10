‘I am focused on staying calm amidst the noise’: Sameera Reddy on dealing with Covid ‘third wave anxiety’

The Omicron-led third wave in India has sent the country in an upheaval, all over again. The New Year officially feels like a rewind of 2020 and 2021, and anxiety amid the present, and progressively worsening situation, is more than normal.

Apart from staying at home and practicing all the necessary precautions (we are all too acquainted with them by this point), what can you do to stay calm everyday?

Sameera Reddy recently took to Instagram to share her mantra for dealing with third wave anxiety. She captioned the post, “Third Wave Anxiety🥺I feel it too. I’m focused on staying calm amidst the noise🙏🏼Fitness is also being aware of your mental health”.

In the video, Reddy pointed out a few things she likes doing to stay calm: “do focused deep breathing”, “quick walk/yoga”, “write down my thoughts”, “let the negative thought pass”, dance with my kids”, “change the mood”. In the end, she added “it’s ok to feel stressed. We will get thru this. (sic)”

Shaheen Khan, a mental health expert and founder of Proactive For Her, a women’s healthcare company in Bengaluru, addressed the same and shared ways to switch off from the grim news all around. “If the news is getting overwhelming, take that as a cue to take a break from news consumption,” she told indianexpress.com.

The expert suggested “watching something which you find comforting, or listening to music that calms you down. Disconnect from your gadgets and indulge yourself in activities such as reading a book, gardening or any mindful activities. Setting aside some quiet time for yourself and following a sleep schedule can help reduce anxiety. Regular exercise can help settle your mind and improve your mood.”

Echoing what Reddy said in her video, Khan also emphasised on concentrating on the fact that we are all in this together and will get through it together: “If you are feeling overwhelmed by uncertainty, know that these are difficult and uncertain times for everyone around us and you aren’t alone in this.”

Her advise is to “understand these are uncertain times and the situations are out of your control. Identify your safe spaces and be with people who can help you relax and focus on things that make you happy.”

