‘In India, the best time to take it is…’: Why skipping your annual flu shot could trigger health issues, and the exact months to get vaccinated

Seasonal flu is often brushed off as a minor illness, but health experts continue to stress that it can have more serious consequences, especially for certain groups. Despite this, flu vaccination remains underutilised in many parts of the country, often due to confusion around who actually needs it, how often it should be taken, and whether it makes a meaningful difference.

In a recent post on X, Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar addressed these concerns in detail, beginning with the basics. He wrote, “Flu vaccine: Who needs it, how often, and is it worth it?”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.