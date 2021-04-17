‘Flow diverter mechanism finding favour in tackling brain aneurysms’

In flow diversion technique, instead of placing a device inside the aneurysm sac, such as with coiling, the device is placed in the parent blood vessel to divert blood flow away from the aneurysm itself. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

While treatment of brain aneurysms has seen significant reduction in mortality rate owing to the coiling method that sees a catheter pushed towards the brain from the groin to remove the blockage, for larger aneurysms, a flow diverter stent is a better option, according to Dr Kalpesh Shah at Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at a virtual session on Friday, Dr Shah said, “The most common disease that a person can suffer in the brain is aneurysm. The aneurysm is also of different types and it can end up by taking a person’s life if not treated at proper time. Basically, an aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in our brain. Now this balloon gets bigger and bigger, it will either blast out, leak or get ruptured causing bleeding and swelling in our brain which in common we used to say brain hemorrhage and brain stroke.”

“Earlier, we had to open the skull or expose the spinal column for performing the neuro intervention procedure. But, with the use of flow diverter device, there is no need for invasive procedure for even the most complicated aneurysm surgeries,” said Dr. Shah.

In flow diversion technique, instead of placing a device inside the aneurysm sac, such as with coiling, the device is placed in the parent blood vessel to divert blood flow away from the aneurysm itself.

Dr Shah of late, has performed 25 surgeries with the flow diversion method, which is a non-invasive method. He has performed as many as 1,500 coiling method procedures.