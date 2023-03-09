As Florida man dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’, know more about tap water infections

A man in United States’ Florida died after becoming infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba which, according to reports, was “possibly as a result of sinus rinse practices utilising tap water”. The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County mentioned that the unidentified man died of Naegleria fowleri.

Naegleria fowleri, colloquially known as a “brain-eating amoeba”, is a species of the genus Naegleria, which is technically not classified as a true amoeba, but a shapeshifting amoeboflagellate excavate. Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in water, soil, and dust.

“The infection damages brain tissue,” said Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD (internal medicine), Sharda Hospital. Agreed Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, and explained that Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba that can infect brain and its covering (meninges) causing meningo-encephalitis (brain fever), which is usually fatal, as treatments do not work in majority. This amoeba are, therefore, called as “brain-eating” amoeba,” Dr Kumar mentioned.

Adding, Dr Kumar told indianexpress.com that water sources where they are found include ponds, lakes, rivers, swimming pools and tap water. “The chances are even more if the water supplied through the tap comes from a storage tank. Also note that water supply pipes can harbour these amoebae,” he said.

Tap water may also have amoeba (Source: Unsplash) Tap water may also have amoeba (Source: Unsplash)

Dr Kumar elucidated that infection to humans occur when the water infected with Naegleria enters through the nose (from where they can reach brain). “This commonly occurs when people are in swimming pools or taking bath in ponds, lakes or rivers. Another uncommon way of entry could be through a ritual called jala neti, in which people rinse their nostrils and nasal passages with water, including tap water,” shared Dr Kumar, mentioning that he has seen “about a dozen cases in the past 25 years”.

“Majority of cases had a history of taking bath in ponds or rivers. I have not seen a case where the infection occurred due to jala neti ritual, however, it is possible,” added Dr Kumar.

While rare, it is almost always fatal, warned Dr Srivastav. “A person can die within 20 days”.

Symptoms

Advertisement

Severe frontal headache, fever with chills, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, seizures, hallucinations and coma are some of the noticeable symptoms.

How to prevent it?

To prevent these infections, only distilled or sterilised water should be used for jala neti ritual. Boiling can also kill these amoebae, mentioned Dr Kumar.

Advertisement

“Chlorination of water may not eliminate them, as they are resistant to chlorination. Water directly from the tap should not be used for these purposes,” said Dr Kumar.

Dr Srivastav advised that tap water should be boiled for at least one minute and cooled before sinus rinsing. “Normal use of tap water for rising of face or drinking is less likely associated with these parasitic infection,” said Dr Srivastav.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!