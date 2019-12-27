Include flax seeds in your diet to stay healthy and knock off those extra kilos

Looks like the world can’t stop gushing over this seed. (Source: Pixabay) Looks like the world can’t stop gushing over this seed. (Source: Pixabay)

We are well aware of how a healthy diet which consists of fruits and vegetables along with nuts and seeds can be helpful in maintaining ideal body weight by inducing satiety and reducing the temptation to inch towards heavy, greasy food. Not only this, many nuts and seeds also help control blood sugar level, and aid digestion, heart health among many other things. And one such seed which is extremely helpful is the flax seed.

A Canadian study discovered that consuming 30 grams of flaxseeds daily for six months lowered the diastolic and systolic blood pressure by 7 mmHg and 10 mmHg, respectively. Another large scale study, that took data from 11 studies, found that consuming flax seeds daily for six months lowered the blood pressure by 2 mmHg.

Looks like the world can’t stop gushing over this seed. Especially in India, flaxseeds takes centre stage in many household with the onset of the winter season. It is easy to include the seeds to one’s diet — you can add it to baked foods, oatmeal, cereals, smoothies or yoghurt. You can even add the flax seed powder to the dough for making rotis and pooris. Eating flaxseed and ghee laddoos, popularly known as alsi ladoo, is a winter treat which is believed to help keep the body warm. Packed with protein, fibre and healthy omega-3 fatty acids, if you are looking for a superfood in your weight loss diet then you could consider it.

Here’s why it is advisable to consume flax seeds:

*Dietary fibre – The soluble fibre in flax seeds produces a gel-like substance which slows down food absorption during the digestion process. This makes you feel fuller all day long. The insoluble fibre helps in promoting the good gut bacteria which aids digestive health and increases your metabolic rate.

*Fatty acids – Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids help in reducing inflammation, which leads to weight gain, as it can increase oxidative stress.

*Low carb – Flaxseeds are low in starch and sugar, hence they are not high on calories. Eating them regularly is good for your health and helps in losing weight.

*Antioxidants – Antioxidants, which are also called lignans, are abundant in flaxseeds. They help to curb free radicals in the body and slow down ageing. The lignans present in them help in combating high levels of estrogen. This also helps in maintaining balanced hormonal levels.

You can also have it as a detox drink, by soaking one teaspoon of ground flaxseed overnight. You can consume it first thing in the morning to kick-start your metabolism for the day.

Fuller For Longer

This breakfast bowl is rich in fibre — the soluble fibre from oats and the insoluble fibre from nuts and seeds. This breakfast bowl is rich in fibre — the soluble fibre from oats and the insoluble fibre from nuts and seeds.

Ingredients:

20g – Oats

35g – Greek yogurt

28g – SoulFuelTM Butterscotch

20ml – Water

3g – Almond

3g – Walnut

2g – Black raisins

2g – Sunflower seeds

2g – Pumpkin seed

2g – Cranberry

2g – Fig

2g – Dates

1g – Chia seeds

1g – Flax seeds

Method:

*Mix together the oats, SoulFuel, Greek yogurt and water. Stir until it becomes a homogeneous mixture.

*Top up with a mix of all the nuts, dry fruits and seeds.

*Serve chilled.

