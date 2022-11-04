scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Why flavoured condoms are not suitable for vaginal sex

Flavoured condoms not only reduce the risk of STIs but also enhance sexual pleasure during oral sex

Find out why you shouldn't use flavoured condoms during vaginal sex (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The importance of using contraceptives during any kind of sexual activity cannot be emphasised enough. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), contraceptive information and services are fundamental to the health and human rights of all individuals. Highlighting the same, Dr Priyanka Chauhan Garg, Associate Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dehradun said, “If someone is not planning pregnancy, be it cause the couple is not ready to become parents or already have completed their family or want to space out between the two pregnancies, they should use appropriate contraceptive methods.”

Another significant reason to use barrier contraception, according to Dr Garg, is to prevent transmission of sexually transmitted diseases (STIs). “Types can be male or female condoms and the efficacy is almost 96% to 98%, if used correctly,” she said.

ALSO READ |Debina Bonnerjee says 6-month-olds can be given egg yolk twice a week; do experts agree?

While many believe that condoms should be used only during vaginal penetration, experts stressed the use of barrier methods, such as male condoms and dental dams, during oral sex, as well. “This reduces the chances of transmitting and contracting STIs,” Dr Shahbaz Sayed, Sexologist, City Sex Counselling and Therapy Center, Mumbai told indianexpress.com.

Agreeing, Dr Mannan Gupta, Managing Director and Gynaecologist, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi said that one should use condoms during oral sex because vaginal and penile secretion can lead to oral infections. “It could lead to candidiasis, herpes, syphilis, gonorrhoea, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS),” he told indianexpress.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship
The more chemicals in a condom, the higher the chances of vaginal irritation or a full-blown yeast infection (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

This is where the idea of flavoured condoms comes into play as they not only reduce the risk of STIs but also enhance sexual pleasure. From chocolate, vanilla and strawberry to ginger and garlic – there are tons of flavours to choose from. “Flavored condoms are specially designed for oral sex,” Dr Sayed said.

But, can flavoured condoms be used for vaginal sex as well? Experts disagree. “This is because flavoured condoms contain sugar in them which can create issues for your vagina. This sugar level in condoms can affect the pH level of the vagina and even lead to a yeast infection,” Dr Gupta said.

ALSO READ |This ‘Indian superfood’ helps increase sperm count, treats intestinal ulcers, and relieves constipation

Agreeing, Dr Sayed said that flavoured condoms “can alter the pH levels of a woman’s vagina if they are used for penetrative sex. This, in turn, can cause a yeast infection in your female partner”.

Advertisement

He added that the more chemicals in a condom, the higher the chances of vaginal irritation or a full-blown yeast infection.

As such, he advised using flavoured condoms to protect oneself against STDs and to enhance pleasure during oral sex, and not during vaginal intercourse.

Dr Gupta shared the following tips that you must keep in mind while using a condom:

Advertisement

*Use a new condom every time and check the expiry.
*After usage, don’t forget to dispose it properly.
*Use flavoured condoms exclusively for oral sex and look for infection. Contact your doctor in case of any problem.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!   

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 03:50:30 pm
Next Story

‘Big cat with its meal’: Tiger caught on camera at golf course in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition
In pictures: Master creations from ‘Vasant Fest – A boutique Art Fair’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement