Five healthy ways to reduce fat for better living

Unfortunately, myths and diet fads tend to spread faster than facts around health and fitness. But it’s always recommended to avoid fads and listen to your body. Since each body reacts differently, it’s important to get a clear understanding of what works and what doesn’t, so you can proceed towards your goal to lead a fitter life.

Here are some tips to reduce body fat:

Quantified calorie deficit diet

Fat loss is all about calories consumed vs calories burned. If you burn more calories than you consume and do this consistently over time, then you will lose fat. And there are no two ways about it.

Resistance training

When you lift weights, you’re also burning calories while stimulating your muscles to grow. The afterburn effect of resistance training helps you burn more calories throughout the day post-workout. So, keep a check on what you eat for better results.

Sleep

Research has shown that people with disturbed sleeping patterns tend to gain more weight than those whose circadian cycles are normal. Poor sleeping habits appear to increase hunger, and an increased appetite can lead to weight gain.

Stress levels

Stress has been shown to make people binge-eat, a major reason for fat gain. When you are stressed, your body releases cortisol. Prolonged stress may lead to elevated cortisol levels that stimulate appetite. As a result, you end up gaining weight or find it difficult to lose fat. Cortisol is not only conducive to weight gain but can also affect where you put on those extra kilos.

Water consumption

Thirst often masquerades as hunger and our bodies can’t seem to tell the difference. You should try drinking a glass or two of water when you feel hungry. Chances are, you were just thirsty and didn’t need to eat after all. Staying hydrated also regulates your hormones and keeps your body functioning properly.

