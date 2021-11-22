Five things to consider while planning pregnancy in your 30s

Nowadays, many people push their pregnancy to their 30s, seeking financial stability and other factors before welcoming a child. While it is a personal decision and there is no definite time to plan motherhood, one needs to understand that from the standpoint of health, a few things need to be considered.

Dr Anindita Singh, fertility consultant, Nova IVF Fertility East, Kolkata, says getting pregnant after 35 can bring a lot of complications, affecting the fertility rate.

•The odds of getting pregnant are lower

•The decline in fertility rate

•Increase in miscarriages

•Multiple complications placenta previa, premature delivery, chances of abnormalities like Down syndrome

“Early pregnancy during your 20s or early 30s has fewer or no complications. If you and your partner are planning a baby during your mid/late 30s, you need to gather information about your reproductive and physical health,” Dr Singh suggests.

Here are five important things to keep in mind:

1. Pregnancy is possible in your mid/late 30s

Conceiving any time before turning 37 is considered suitable. You must be careful with your current health status and your proximity to menopause. Do not believe that once you hit 35, you have zero chances of getting pregnant. After 35, the quality of eggs and fertility rate start declining, which reduces chances, but it is not something that cannot happen at all.

2. Your partner’s age matters

As much as your age matters during the process, you must keep in mind your partner’s age too. Male fertility also declines with age, but the rate is lower than women.

3. Do not wait to seek medical intervention

If you and your partner are in your mid/late 30s and cannot conceive within six months of trying, do not hesitate to seek medical intervention. In fact, it is better to start with a fertility screening before you plan your baby. If there are complications, begin the treatment as soon as possible.

4. Fertility treatments cannot solve all age-related fertility issues

Before thinking about getting pregnant after 35, you must keep in mind that fertility treatments cannot solve all your age-related fertility complications. Fertility treatments are more successful if the issue is found out early.

For example, the success rate with intrauterine insemination (IUI) will differ during your 20s and 30s.

5. Adopt a healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle plays a pivotal role in ensuring that your fertility does not deteriorate. When you are over 35 years of age, you need to be careful with your diet and health. Your doctor/specialist may advise you to:

* Exercise regularly

* Eat a nutritious diet

* Change sleeping patterns and reduce stress

* Avoid sugar and caffeine

* Quit smoking and drinking alcohol

