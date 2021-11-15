Five simple ways in which you can balance your cheat meals and not feel guilty

No one likes to eat the same kind of food every day, even if they are on a diet. Which is why experts say that indulging in cheat meals every once a while is all right. But while having a disciplined food schedule is encouraged, how does one balance cheat meals and make sure they do not overeat or over-indulge?

Trisha Agarwal, nutritionist at PositivEats, says there are some easy and effective ways to balance your cheat meals so that you do not feel guilty later. Read on.

ALSO READ | Here’s why you need olive oil for your overall wellness

1. Fasting

Sixteen hours of fasting post your cheat meal is an effective way to break the craving cycle and achieve discipline again.

2. Protein and veggies

The day after your cheat day, choose a high protein and veggie plan; it will help to keep your insulin from spiking.

3. Low-calorie diet

Try to choose a low-calorie, high-fibre food to balance your cheat meals. Fibre will give your stomach the fullness it needs. You can incorporate psyllium husk in your meal preparation or consume it with water pre-meals.

4. Burn the calorie

Getting back to routine post a cheat-meal day means not missing on your workout. If not working out, then a 60 minutes walk will be helpful.

5. Hydrate

Cheat meals consist of high sodium and sugary foods. These toxins need to be flushed out of your system. Drinking 2-2.5 litre of water is a must.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!