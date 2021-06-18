Five simple tips to de-stress at home, as explained by therapist

Health concerns amid the COVID-19 crisis, coupled with work from home and lockdown restrictions, have caused us a lot of stress. According to a survey by The Center of Healing (TCOH) that was released in December 2020, nearly 74 per cent and 88 per cent Indians have been suffering from anxiety and stress respectively.

The number of first-time therapy seekers also saw a rise since the outbreak of COVID-19.

So, if you are experiencing something similar and not being able to let your mind rest, it is time to take a break and look for ways to de-stress.

Therapist and counsellor Sarla Totla recently shared five simple tips you can follow at home to de-stress. Here’s what she suggested:

*Create a zen zone to unwind (with candles, plants, good music and books)

*Engage in a relaxing activity (cleaning, gardening, cooking, dancing, etc.)

*Take a nap, even if it is for 15 minutes

*Reflect on your best memories; look at pictures or write them down

*Work out or practise meditation (both of which release endorphins)

How about giving these a try?