Five reasons why breastfeeding mothers should meditate

There are many reasons why one should meditate — it is known to alleviate stress. In everyday life, setting aside a few minutes for meditation can do wonders for your overall health, and it is believed to be all the more important for a new mother, who is breastfeeding her baby.
According to this post — shared on the official Instagram account of Freedom To Feed, actor Neha Dhupia’s breastfeeding and parenting initiative — it is proven that “meditation can help improve milk supply in breastfeeding moms“.
“In fact, one study showed that a group of breastfeeding mothers who meditated regularly had an average increase in milk production of almost 500 per cent,” the caption states.
It added that while meditation is something we must all do, “especially in the times we live in today”, it is all the more important for a new mother looking for ways to improve her milk supply.
Here are five clear reasons why this easy and affordable way to boost your lactation could prove to be useful; and it will only take some 15 minutes of your time daily.
* It can help with let-down and supply. The let-down reflex is what makes breast milk flow.
* Meditation can also help balance your hormones.
* It will help you manage your emotions better; it is known that motherhood can be quite an emotional rollercoaster.
* It is your much-needed me-time.
* And finally, it can make pumping milk a pleasant experience.
