Five nutrition mistakes you should avoid during monsoon

Sitting by your window, listening to the rhythm of the falling rain, the smell of the mud, the cool and cozy environment, the soothing relief after the scorching heat of the summers and hoping for a rainbow is sure to awaken a number of childhood memories.

If you hear close enough, you would also hear your mother asking you to take care of your health, not leave your hair wet, wear clothes that keep you warm and also watch what you eat.

While the rain may seem like the best time of the year, it is also when we are more prone to fall sick.

Here are five nutrition mistakes you should avoid during the monsoon to remain healthy, as advised by dietitian Mac Singh, founder of Fitelo.

1: Avoiding citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are a great source of vitamin C. Vitamin C is great for your immunity as it fights infections, making it the need of the hour. Owing to the sourness of these fruits, people tend to avoid them during the monsoon, thereby compromising their immunity.

If you do not like consuming citrus fruits as a whole, you can always sprinkle a lemon on your food or make yourself a nice fruit drink. If you really cannot have citrus fruits, do not forget to consume foods such as papaya, guava and bell pepper as these are rich sources of vitamin C.

2: Avoiding prebiotic and probiotic foods

Similar to citrus fruits, people are often seen avoiding probiotic foods like curd. During monsoons, you need to ensure you provide your gut with a diet that pleases it and takes care of your immunity, too. Foods like curd, buttermilk, pickled vegetables help the gut fight disease-fighting germs and other harmful bacteria.

ALSO READ | Dietitian shares simple tips to maximise absorption of vitamin B12

Fried foods cause bloating and an upset stomach. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Fried foods cause bloating and an upset stomach. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

3: Consuming refrigerated water

If you really want to avoid something to keep your throat safe, it is fridge water. Cold water harms your throat and makes you prone to infections. If you find it hard to give up cold water, switch to our traditional ghade ka paani. Not only would this quench your thirst, but also provide a wide array of benefits ranging from boosting metabolism to balancing hormones and preventing sun strokes.

4: Ignoring hyper-local seasonal foods

The reason why there is emphasis on the consumption of hyperlocal seasonal fruits and vegetables, is because the benefits can be attained only when fruits and vegetables grown in your region are seasonal.

Imported fruits and vegetables are artificially made and harvested and hence devoid of immune boosting benefits.

5: Over-indulging in street foods

Monsoons call for fried snacks such as pakoras with chai. Fried foods cause bloating and an upset stomach. During the monsoon, one does not feel thirsty and often skips drinking enough water, which leads to dehydration due to humidity. So make sure to drink 2.5-3 liters of water daily.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle