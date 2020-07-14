Five simple lifestyle tips to reduce bloating

Consuming a healthy, balanced diet is not only the key to one’s good health and well-being, but also helps increase the body’s immunity. (Source: File Photo) Consuming a healthy, balanced diet is not only the key to one’s good health and well-being, but also helps increase the body’s immunity. (Source: File Photo)

The current health crisis has restricted us to our homes and limited our movements, too. But not getting enough exercise can lead to the body feeling bloated. If not treated, it can also lead to pain and uneasiness. Which is why, it becomes especially essential to eat healthy and also exercise on a regular basis.

So if you have been feeling bloated, here are some simple tips which are sure to make you feel better:

* Consume lots of fresh vegetables and green vegetables: Consuming carrots and beetroots is considered good for the body. But ensure that you wash them well with warm water along with a pinch of salt first. You can also eat steamed salads instead of raw. Gourds, such as ridge gourd, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, are great additions to your diet as they are high in antioxidants, vitamin A and C.

* Avoid excess intake of tea and coffee: They tend to dehydrate the body. But you can opt for herbal teas with cinnamon, cardamom, tulsi, neem, lemon as they increase the body’s ability to fight against any infections and are immunity boosters. Haldi dhoodh is one of the best options. Turmeric is a natural antibiotic and antiseptic agent.

* Include dry fruits: Almonds, walnuts, pista, chia seeds, flax seeds are a great source of protein and omega 3 fatty acids.

* Physical exercise: Exercise regularly so that your mind and body feel fresh and energised. During monsoons, it is advised to exercise indoors.

* Include anti-inflammatory and anti-viral foods: Anti-viral foods are rich in compounds that help reduce water retention in the body. You can opt for foods like ginger which is rich in gingerol, garlic which is rich in allicin, turmeric which is rich in curcumin, tulsi which is rich in eugenol, neem which is rich in azadirachtin, and triterpenoids-rich lemongrass.

