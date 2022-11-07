Expert debunks five myths related to infertility

Infertility is defined as a couple’s inability to conceive naturally, even after a year of trying to get pregnant with unprotected sexual cohabitation. Despite being a problem that is growing rapidly owing to our erratic lifestyles, there are many myths around the same. “But, it can be detected and treated at an early age by monitoring the symptoms. The earlier it is detected, the sooner it can be cured,” Dr Sudip Basu, gynaecologist and infertility expert at Srishti Infertility Clinic, Kolkata, told indianexpress.com, in an earlier interaction.

Dr Preeti Rastogi, Additional Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram busted a few such myths about fertility among men and women.

Myth: It is always a woman’s fault.

Fact: There are both male and female factors that can cause infertility. Women are not always responsible.

Myth: Fertility is directly proportional to a woman’s age alone

Fact: It is not just the age of women which affects fertility but also the age of men. “It is being seen that when men grow older than 40 years, it affects the semen’s volume and the sperm mobility,” she added.

Your health definitely has an impact on your fertility

Myth: You should try conceiving for at least a year before seeking help

Fact: This concept is based on a guideline that if a couple is healthy and their age is less than 35, then we allow them to try for 1 year. “But, if there’s any preexisting medical disorder like PCOS, endometriosis, history of irregular periods or the age is over 35, then it is suggested to try for 6 months. If you are still unable to get pregnant, seek help,” she advised.

Myth: Birth control pills interfere with fertility

Fact: “Birth control pills are used for a lot of reasons,” Dr Rastogi said, adding that one may be prescribed these regularise the cycle and to treat ovarian cysts. “These medications do not interfere with fertility. In fact, they help regularise the cycle. As soon as they stop taking these, women are ready for conception,” she explained.

Myth: Your health doesn’t affect your fertility

Fact: Your health definitely has an impact on your fertility. “If you have any pre-existing disorder or you have more than the regular BMI or if your lifestyle is sedentary, your fertility will be affected,” the expert said.

