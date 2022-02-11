Five healthcare trends to look forward to in 2022

In the pandemic, the healthcare industry has gone through many changes, in terms of growth and acceptance of technologies.

According to Amol Naikawadi, preventive healthcare specialist and joint managing director, Indus Health Plus, while digitisation and virtual healthcare have supported the ecosystem in India by providing best possible solutions to people, in 2022, some more changes and trends can transform the industry.

He lists some of them here; read on.

1. Genomics and personalised medicine

“Genomics can easily detect how a person’s genetics improves clinical care and health outcomes through effective diagnosis and personalised treatment. This evolving medical practice helps advance the approach to the care cycle by studying the full genetic makeup of an individual,” says Naikawadi.

He adds that genomics can be used as a screening tool to distinguish health conditions and select the right medicines designed to target specific diseases. “It is cost effective and saves treatment time. Genomics would be able to deliver personalised and population-based benefits to patients in severe healthcare and preventative medicine.”

2. Patient engagement

“Patients are well informed and aware about health programs. They have become more involved, increasing their participation to enhance the treatment journey. Nowadays, patients are aware of the criticality of better participation from their end. The future is expected to focus on closer participation between payer, provider, and pharma companies to deliver better patient well-being,” Naikawadi explains.

3. Telemedicine

Covid norms like social distancing and stay-at-home orders made many healthcare providers adopt telemedicine and virtual patient monitoring. Naikawadi says that it not only makes healthcare more accessible and affordable but also increases patient engagement.

“It is especially beneficial for patients who are injured, immunocompromised, or located in remote areas. With telemedicine, quick diagnosis, real-time patient insights, and in few cases, treatment without even paying a visit to the doctor have become possible and easy. It brings easy access and affordable solutions to the patient’s doorstep.”

4. Digital prescriptions and health records

E-Rx is a digital version of a prescription created by healthcare practitioners (HCPs) using digital software. Also, it helps create digital health records of patients which improves the chances of better patient outcomes by reducing the human error to interpreting wrong medicines. “This year is expected to witness a surge in the use of digital prescriptions with the idea of reduced paperwork and longevity in storage.”

5. Health cloud

Healthcare systems across the country will accelerate the journey of digitisation, says Naikawadi, adding, “It is important that we are able to work with never-ending data records and in a secure manner. We should be able to cater with any data set and build unique patient records for them. Most importantly, we should have the abilities to be flexible and scalable enough to grow as healthcare data grows. And in this scenario, healthcare clouds can prove to be game-changers.”

