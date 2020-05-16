Five foods people in their 50s should definitely eat

Here are five foods that we must ensure we add to the diets of family members who are in their 50s or above. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Here are five foods that we must ensure we add to the diets of family members who are in their 50s or above. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ever since we were kids, our parents and grandparents have guided and inspired us to eat healthy and made sure our body got the right proportion of nutrients it needed as we grew. If you or your family members are in their 50s, it’s important to ensure that daily nutritional needs are met.

Below are five foods that we must ensure we add to the diets of family members who are in their 50s or above, to maintain their health and wellbeing.

Almonds

Almonds have been a part of Indian traditions and food habits for thousands of years now. Global research also suggests that daily consumption of almonds may have a positive impact on type 2 diabetes, heart health and weight management – all relevant issues, especially for people in their 50s. Almonds contain 15 key nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc among others; they don’t spoil easily and are easy to carry, making them a great choice for snacking anytime during the day.

Yoghurt

“Yoghurt is supposed to be good for the bones and is also known to aid weight loss. Yoghurt is loaded with good bacteria or probiotics which is excellent for digestive health. Loaded with micronutrients like zinc, potassium and Vitamin D, consuming dahi helps control blood pressure, and also build immunity. All of these nutrients are important for people in their 50s,” suggests Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi.

So, make sure you add yoghurt to your grandparents’ and parents’ meals every day, as it pairs very well with Indian food and also adds flavour. Or else, you could also create unique and healthy yoghurt bowls including seasonal fruits, oats, dark chocolate chips, or nuts like almonds.

Whole grains

Whole grains contain fibre that can help in decreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and improve blood cholesterol levels. Be sure to add whole grains such as whole wheat, oatmeal, millets, brown rice, etc, to the diet, as they also help in controlling one’s appetite.

Eggs

This popular breakfast food also relates to weight management. Eggs are packed with a good amount of high-quality protein, vitamin D, and choline. Additionally, eggs contain an amino acid that helps in maintaining the body’s muscle strength. Eggs are also a good source of Vitamin B12 and folate, nutrients that are known to prevent memory loss. Hence, make sure to serve your elder family members, a whole egg every day in whatever form they enjoy.

Leafy greens

It’s a well-known fact that green leafy vegetables are highly nutritious. Additionally, green leafy vegetables are also known to lower levels of cognitive decline, which makes them a good choice especially for people who are 50 and above. Greens like lettuce and cabbage are power-packed with nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, magnesium, fibre and are low in calories, making them a good dietary addition. Another good addition is spinach. Spinach juice is high in potassium, magnesium and also contains antioxidants that help reduce blood pressure and improve eye health. So make sure your parents and grandparents have a good fill of green leafy veggies throughout the week. You could also add them to stews, juices or soups to turn them into delectable meals.

