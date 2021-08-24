Healthy eating: Five essential foods to promote breast health

Breast cancer is a serious health concern that is known to affect a large number of women and sometimes, men. As per Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, one in 28 Indian women are under the threat of developing it. Thus, it becomes essential to be mindful of your breast health.

“There are a lot of preventive measures which can be undertaken at an individual level for reducing the risk. While risk factors such as gender, faulty genes, family history of cancer, age, personal history of breast cancer or proliferative breast disease and ethnicity are non-modifiable and cannot be changed, the modifiable ones can definitely be prevented and controlled,” says Dr Jyoti Wadhwa, director – head, neck and thoracic oncology, Medical and Haemato Oncology, Cancer Institute, Medanta – The Medicity. Diet is one of the modifiable and preventive factors that can be improved by including certain food items in your lifestyle.

Agreed Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta who said that about 13 per cent of women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives. “That’s shockingly high, so in order to do everything possible, I try eating these five foods that promote breast health. Remember, many factors contribute to breast health—not just diet—but eating healthy foods is something easy that we can all do,” the cosmetologist added.

She shared five essential foods that promote breast health.

Kale: Green leafy vegetables contain carotenoid antioxidants, which are associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer.

Berries: They are rich in antioxidants, which have been shown to protect against the development and spread of cancer cells.

Salmon: Fatty fish, like salmon, is high in omega-3 fats, selenium, and antioxidants that may protect against cancer.

Broccoli: Cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, contain glucosinolate compounds, which have high anticancer capabilities.

Beans and lentils: Both are full of fibre, which may protect against breast cancer.