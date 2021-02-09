Five essential asanas for people recovering from breast cancer

That yoga is highly beneficial for health and fitness is known. But just how effective it is, and how much it can relieve people, needs to be understood. Besides prevention of many lifestyle-related diseases, can one engage in yoga when recuperating from an illness? Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author, particularly emphasises on breast cancer, and tells indianexpress.com that those undergoing treatment and are in the process of recovery from breast cancer, need to pay attention to their weight.

“With the help of yoga and a nutritious diet, it is possible to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. This is crucial for receiving treatment for breast cancer. Studies show that obesity and being overweight can hinder the medicinal or treatment benefits to the patient,” he says, suggesting five poses and asanas to encourage patients to continue focusing on their health, and energise themselves in the process. Read on.

Twisted cobra pose (Triyaka Bhujangasana)

Find out how you can attempt this pose. Find out how you can attempt this pose.

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders. Keep your feet apart, at a distance of about 2 feet. Inhale as you lift your head, turn to look over your right shoulder at your left heel, and exhale as you bring your torso down. Repeat on the other side.

Marjariasana variation

Can you hold this pose? Can you hold this pose?

From here, slowly as you inhale, lift the right arm keeping it in line with your shoulder and parallel to the floor. Simultaneously, lift the opposite leg behind you straightening it and aligning it with the pelvis. Balance on your left palm and right knee keeping the neck and head in a relaxed position. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds, exhale and release. Repeat with the other hand and its opposite leg.

Vashishtasana

This asana is healing for your body. This asana is healing for your body.

From Marjariasana, gently lift the knees off the floor and straighten them to come into plank position. From here, turn towards your right side balancing on your left palm and bring your right foot on to your left. Align the heels and toes if possible or you can place your right foot in front of your left thigh for support. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds, exhale and release. Repeat on the other side.

Ashwasanchalan variation

This is your final Ashwasanchalan variation pose. This is your final Ashwasanchalan variation pose.

Start in Samasthiti standing with your feet together, and keep your shoulders relaxed. From here, step back with your right foot and place the right knee down. Keep your back straight ensuring your left knee and ankle are aligned at 90°. Join your palms at your heart chakra and look ahead. Repeat on the other side.

Shalabasana variation

This asana can heal your body and mind. This asana can heal your body and mind.

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet together, and toes outwards. Inhale and lift the right hand, and left leg behind. Keep them straight, as you lift your head and chest. Exhale as you bring your torso down and repeat on the other side. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds.

“Yoga includes postures, pranayama or breathing exercises, dhyana or meditation, mudras, and more. You can practise them regularly to accelerate your healing, you can also include spiritual techniques such as Namho Himalaya and Siddhohum Kriya. Yoga and spirituality has the power to increase one’s vibration, protecting them from disease of the mind, body, and spirit,” says the spiritual master.

