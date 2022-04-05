Five energy-boosting ingredients to consume this Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is an auspicious nine nights of divine celebration, during which, the nine avatars of Goddess Durga are invoked. In this period, people fast and only eat certain foods to maintain their energy reserves.

If you are fasting, Mumbai-based nutritionist Sapna Jaysingh Patel, founder of Health Before Wealth warns that the body can get dehydrated, since the temperature outside is too high in summers. “Our body becomes sluggish due to dehydration and fatigue,” she says.

The expert adds that it is essential to keep ourselves hydrated and to consume foods and ingredients that boost our energy. She lists five energy-boosting ingredients, commonly available at home, to consume during this special time. Read on.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent that can help reduce swelling and pain. The yellow spice is also a natural antioxidant that can protect your body against damage caused by free radicals. It can help boost your energy levels and improve your overall health. Add turmeric to your food, or drink it in tea form.

2. Healthy fats

Healthy fats like Omega-3 fatty acids are important for energy production and overall health. Include foods like avocado, nuts, and seeds in your diet. The benefits of consuming healthy fat are improved energy levels, better cognitive function, reduced inflammation and reduced risk of heart disease.

3. Probiotics

Probiotics are good bacteria that help keep your gut healthy. They can improve digestion, reduce bloating, and boost your immune system. Consume probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, dhokla, idli, kefir, and buttermilk to get the benefits.

4. Beet juice

Beet juice is a natural source of nitrates that help improve blood flow and increase energy levels. It’s also a great source of antioxidants that can protect your body against damage caused by free radicals. Add beet juice to your food or drink it in juice form to enjoy its health benefits.

5. Herbal tea

Herbal tea is a great way to keep you hydrated and boost your energy levels. It is packed with antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that help improve your overall health. Choose teas like chamomile, ginger, or lavender to help boost your energy levels. Drink herbal tea hot or cold to enjoy its flavour and health benefits.

