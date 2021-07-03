Five effective weight loss ideas for people over 40

If you are 40, you may feel that losing weight is a herculean task. But, according to Manik Dhodi, fitness expert and athlete, with healthy lifestyle changes and maintained activity levels losing weight is very much possible.

As such, he shares effective weight loss ideas for those over 40 years of age:

Eat your vegetables and salad first

Fill at least half of your plate with salad and vegetables and build your meals around them. Although meats and grains are equally important, fruits and veggies have more nutrient value from vitamins and minerals and are less on fat and calories. However, you could increase the intake of high fibre foods as they improve digestion, prevent weight gain and fat accumulation while keeping you satiated, reducing the chances of overeating significantly.

Do not skip meals

Eating at regular intervals during the day helps burn calories at a faster rate. It also reduces the temptation to snack on foods high in fat and sugar. By skipping meals, you could be missing out on essential nutrients that the body requires. Breakfast is an equally important meal of the day. Perhaps it might be even more important since your body has already fasted for 10-12 hours. A healthy morning meal like oatmeal with fruits or whole-wheat bread with fruits could take care of that mid-morning hunger that compels you to grab something unhealthy or overeat during your lunch. However, you could lay low over the dinner and eat while monitoring what to eat and how much.

Breakfast is an equally important meal of the day. (Source: Getty Images) Breakfast is an equally important meal of the day. (Source: Getty Images)

Water intake

Water intake plays a very important role in multiple aspects of a healthy body as well as in reducing weight. Staying well-hydrated helps in pumping up your metabolism, smoothening waste removal and in burning excess belly fat. Drinking water at regular intervals of the day also reduces the hunger you feel during the day between your meals. Multiple studies show that one should consume at least 2-3 litres of water every day. Drinking water before meals could keep you full, thus your body feels less hungry.

Also Read | Simple dos and don’ts for healthy weight loss

Be active and exercise regularly

Regular activity, in the form of cardio, abdominal exercises, as well as HIIT, in your routine can help burn extra fat and is especially effective when it comes to reducing weight. It keeps your heart rate up and increases fat burning. Another fun way could be Zumba dance. A moderate to vigorous activity for 30-40 minutes per day, could do wonders for your weight loss before you even realise. For those with injuries and health issues, they can practise yoga or walk with breaks to give their body a little jerk.

Avoid process food, junk food, and soda

Processed foods like chips, cookies, and convenience foods are typically high in calories, carbs, and fats, and are mostly low in key nutrients such as fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals. Avoiding these processed foods from your diet and swapping them for whole foods can increase weight loss, reduce belly fat, and help you lose weight. Also the sweetened soda drinks could lead to weight gain and could also increase the risk of diabetes.

“Eat Sensibly, Stay Active, sleep well, and see the results because 40 is the New 20,” he concluded.