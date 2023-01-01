Beware: These common mistakes may be causing damage to your eyes

“Sarvendriyam nayanam pradhanam — out of all sense organs, eyes are the most important,” said Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert. The eyes are unfortunately the most ignored organs, too.

We are aware increased screen time and lack of proper sleep cause immense damage to our eyes. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Dr Tushar Grover, Medical Director, Vision Eye Centre, New Delhi had said, “As we spend more and more time on digital screens including laptops, mobile phones, tablets, e-readers and even television, our eyes have an disproportionately increased exposure time to these screens fraught with considerable adverse consequences, which might include eye strain, headaches, blurred vision or double vision, dry eyes or even neck and shoulder pain. Sometimes, it can even lead to disturbance in sleep patterns and difficulties in concentration.”

What we may not know is that some of our common habits such as rubbing the eyes or overusing eye drops are the lesser evil. Dr Rekha Radhamony took to Instagram to list some of these common mistakes that can be avoided for maintaining healthy eyes.

*Using warm water to wash eyes: Many of us have the habit of washing our eyes with warm water, but it is not advisable. Dr Radhamony elucidated that eyes are the seat of Pitta (heat) and, therefore, they need to be washed with room temperature water or cold water.

*Not blinking often: Blinking is one of the most underrated yet effective ways to avoid eye strain. It not only provides a break for the eyes and further keeps the eyes from getting dry by lubricating them, but also cleanses toxins. The expert explained while using mobiles or other gadgets we are so glued to the screens we forget to blink. “Make a conscious effort to blink often,” she said.

*Overusing artificial eye drops: Many people tend to overuse eye drops for instant relief from any kind of pain or irritation. Although they might prove to be beneficial in the short term, in the long course “they can leave your eyes even drier.” The expert suggested as per Ayurveda, “The best eye drops for the long term are always oil–based.”

*Using eye masks for sleeping: People love their skincare routines and eye masks are an indispensable part of it. Although those hot compress eye masks might provide comfort, the expert believes this practice might not be good for the eyes. “Let your eyes be free and breathe in the night,” she said further suggesting to “use a cold pack instead of a hot one in case of infections and stye.”

*Rubbing the eyes: It is an unconscious habit we are all guilty of practising. “Rubbing the eyes for any reason is blasphemous for eye health,” said the expert, explaining, “Our eyes have a very thin layer of the conjunctiva which protects them” and that can be damaged if rubbed too thoroughly. “Instead of rubbing, reach out for cold water and wash your eyes,” she added.

