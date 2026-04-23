‘I didn’t expect this’: Fitness coach reveals the unexpected results of taking a max dose of psyllium husk for 20 days

Fitness coach reveals what happened to his body after he took isabgol (psyllium husk) thrice daily for 28 days (Source: AI Generated)

In many Indian households, isabgol (psyllium husk) has long been a go-to remedy for constipation, often taken at night with water or milk to support smoother bowel movements. Fitness coach Dan Go recently shared his personal experiment with isabgol on X. Describing the outcome as unexpected, he wrote, “I max dosed psyllium husk but did not expect this.” He followed a 28-day routine, taking two heaping tablespoons before every meal, three times a day for 20 straight days—amounting to roughly 48 to 56 grams of fibre daily from isabgol alone.

The initial phase, however, wasn’t smooth. “I was tired and couldn’t figure out why,” he shared. “Then I realised I wasn’t drinking enough water. Psyllium absorbs a lot of it as it works. Once I increased my intake, the fatigue was gone within a day.” As the days progressed, he noticed changes in his appetite and digestion. “My appetite dropped noticeably. I was full between meals, didn’t feel the need to snack, and had reduced cravings. I wasn’t trying to eat less. I just didn’t want to.” By the end of the first week, the effects became more pronounced. “By day seven, my digestion was the smoothest it had been in years,” stated Dan. “Less gas. Less bloating. A quiet calm in my stomach (that) I didn’t know was missing.”