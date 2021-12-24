Five effective weight loss tricks to get fit before Christmas

For many people, losing weight is one of the top plans ahead of a festivity or a wedding celebration. All it takes to lose weight is consistency and some amount of discipline.

Ahead of Christmas celebrations this year, if you are looking to shed a few kilos and look fitter than before, Dr Rohini Patil, a nutritionist and published author of The Lifestyle Diet, has some tips for you. Ahead, she shares five simple and healthy tricks. Read on.

ALSO READ | What are empty calories and why should you avoid them?

1. Stay hydrated: As we know, water is crucial for survival. It has wonderful benefits and one of them is weight loss. Your body requires water for various functions, specially to flush out toxins and waste products which, if remain, can cause digestive issues, irritation, physical and mental discomfort. Drink at least 7-8 glasses or 3-4 litres of water per day. Having ample amounts of water helps you remain fit, keeps your skin glowing and acne-free.

2. Exercise daily: You need to check your schedule and find a slot to exercise. It can be either a gym session, Zumba, aerobics, pilates, yoga, or any other simple home exercise; even playing a sport will help. If exercise is not your cup of tea, then a simple walk of at least 8,000 to 10,000 steps will suffice. You can take the stairs instead of the lift, take a walk while you talk on the phone, keep yourself motivated and be consistent.

3. Avoid sugary foods and desserts: Avoid having too much sugar in your diet, especially the processed kind, which is in your desserts and sweet treats. Try to avoid or completely stop taking visible sugar. Desserts and sweet treats are just empty calories with no nutrition and will make you gain weight. Instead, you can replace it with natural sweetener stevia, or can use jaggery, dates or even have fruits when you crave for something sweet.

Limit your alcohol intake and have plenty of water instead. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Limit your alcohol intake and have plenty of water instead. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

4. Plan your meals: To achieve your fitness or weight loss goal, you need to have a proper plan. Plan your meals beforehand so that you won’t end up eating whatever is available. Have mostly home-cooked meals and avoid outside processed foods. You should focus on your meals and the in-between snacks; they should be well balanced in all the essential nutrients like proteins, fats, carbohydrates. In order to avoid eating outside food, eat at home before you leave. If there is no other option, then control your portions.

5. Avoid or limit alcohol intake: Regular consumption of alcohol will hinder your progress and will also make you lousy, irritated, and lethargic. Try to cut down as much as possible, or stop it completely, as alcohol is known to be toxic for your body and the detoxifying organ liver.

Your liver has to detoxify your body to get rid of the toxins which come from the environment, medications, used-up hormones, waste products naturally synthesized as a outcome of body’s natural process and intake of excess alcohol. Limiting or stopping the consumption of alcohol will help your liver to rest, repair and heal.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!