Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi reveals he makes nutritious parathas with drumsticks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about fitness and healthy eating at Fit India Dialogue 2020. (Source: PIB/File photo)

Celebrating the first anniversary of the Fit India movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several fitness influencers, celebrities and citizens in a nationwide, online “Fit India Dialogue”.

“Fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta roz,” PM Modi introduced a new slogan to encourage citizens to exercise for at least half-an-hour in a day.

Among the participants were Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, both known to be passionate about fitness, footballer Afshan Ashiq, paralympic javelin gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia, and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, among others.

While talking about the importance of fitness and a healthy diet, he recounted how his mother always makes it a point to ask him if he is eating haldi (turmeric) or not. Turmeric has antioxidant properties; here are its other health benefits. While speaking to Diwekar, the Prime Minister also talked about his recipe for making parathas with drumsticks, which he said he still eats once or twice a week.

PM Modi also asked Kohli about the Yo-Yo test, which measures the endurance levels of athletes, to which the cricketer said how it is an important benchmark. He pointed out that India’s Yo-Yo test scores were on the lower side as compared to global standards. He then went on to talk about how his grandmother inspires him to eat healthy, home-cooked food.

Milind Soman, on the other hand, highlighted how one does not really require a lot of space or a gym to exercise, while Diwekar harped on avoiding packaged food and eating simple, traditional foods only.

PM Modi also joked with Milind about why netizens were obsessed with his age. Replying to this, the Four More Shots Please! actor talked about how people expressed wonder about how he managed to run such long distances at his age. He went on to give his 81-year-old mother Usha Soman’s example, who even today is a great fitness enthusiast. Not to mention we have seen enough glimpses of Usha’s fitness level.

