Asthma patients, now you can swallow this ‘fish prasadam’ to cure the disease

Fish prasadam: People need to swallow a small fish that has medicine in its body. (Source: PTI) Fish prasadam: People need to swallow a small fish that has medicine in its body. (Source: PTI)

Thousands of people from across India gather at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad to gulp down a medicine-infused murrel (or snakehead murrel) fish medicine that will supposedly cure them of asthma. Popularly known as fish prasadam, this ritual has been continuing for 173 years now. This year, the event began on June 8 and like every year, it was administered by the Bathini family.

This ritual takes place every year during the arrival of monsoon. The members of the Bathini family drop a live murrel fish filled with a yellow herbal paste into the throats of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. If the patient is a vegetarian, the medicine is given with jaggery instead of fish. They also prescribe a particular diet and are asked to take the fish prasadam for three consecutive years.

Members of Bathini family administer ‘Fish Prasadam’ to asthma patients. (Source: PTI) Members of Bathini family administer ‘Fish Prasadam’ to asthma patients. (Source: PTI)

For the two-day event, the prasadam was distributed through 34 counters this year. Even the Telangana government made arrangements for event and it was inaugurated by Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries along with Telangana Legislative Council Chairman, Swamy Goud.

The murrel fish used for the ‘Fish Prasadam’. (Source: PTI) The murrel fish used for the ‘Fish Prasadam’. (Source: PTI)

The Bathini Goud family had stocked almost two lakh fishes acquired from the Fisheries Department to be given as prasadam, which is distributed free of cost to the public.

The ‘Fish Prasadam’ being given to asthma patients. (Source: PTI) The ‘Fish Prasadam’ being given to asthma patients. (Source: PTI)

Despite doctors established the fact that asthma is a long-term disease that has no proper cure, many patients attend this event every year with the hope of eliminating their illness forever.

In India Hyderabad’s Fish Prasadam is administered to people with Asthma. A paste of the medicine is placed in a live murrel (snakehead) fingerling fish which is then slipped into the mouth of the patient and swallowed. — FCF (@fishconserve) June 11, 2018

47000 Patients Fed Live Fish As ‘Prasad’ In Hyderabad

The ‘fish prasadam’, believed to cure asthma and other chronic ailments, is being organized by the Bathini Goud family in Hyderabad.

The live fish is stuffed with a yellow paste. #weird pic.twitter.com/ZLsUHeNoE0 — Rajeev Agrawal (@FattyMotu) June 9, 2018

HMWSSB arranged free water camps at Fish Prasadam programme in Exhibition Grounds Nampally pic.twitter.com/vKiYfeAAIR — Ellamaiah#ATO@HMWSSB (@Ellamaiah1) June 8, 2018

Would you be trying the fish prasadam to cure asthma? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd