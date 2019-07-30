Important things to know about your first period after pregnancy

A period, or menstruation, is the shedding of the lining of the uterus and is a part of a woman’s reproductive health. Also known as menses, it ends with menopause, usually between the age of 45 to 55 years. However, a woman does not get her period when she is pregnant — this is because a pregnant woman’s body experiences a lot of hormonal changes, which in turn prevent menstruation. It is not possible to shed the entire uterine lining while maintaining a healthy pregnancy and any kind of bleeding during pregnancy should be immediately reported to a doctor to rule out any complications.

“A woman may experience changes in her menstrual cycle after delivery. Post childbirth, breastfeeding is one of the most important factors that decides when a woman will start her periods again. However, every woman’s health condition is different, and hence it may not always be a dependable way to predict the arrival of period,” says Dr Rasmi Mishra, chief product innovation officer at Vivant.

When to expect first period after pregnancy

While there are a few reasons that determine when a woman may start getting her period after childbirth, it is always advised to check with your treating gynecologist if the things are on right track.

Nursing mothers:

If a woman is nursing her baby, then she can experience delayed periods after childbirth. Exclusive breastfeeding can take up to six months or longer before the period cramps begin and women have to stock their sanitary wear. However, the lesser the baby is breast fed, sooner are the chances of the woman’s period to come back. If the baby is formula fed and sleeps longer, the periods should return sooner than six months.

“Please note, that though breastfeeding does not provide any assurance that it delays ovulation, it affects the menstruation pattern widely. Women who breastfeed throughout may start periods in the very next month, while others who formula feed their babies may have delayed periods for several months,” adds Dr Mishra.

Women who do not breastfeed:

If the mother feeds her baby with formula milk, she may start getting her periods within one to three months after her delivery. It is advised to visit a gynecologist if the periods do not start after three months. The causes could be secondary amenorrhea, pregnancy, or other issues.

Good eating habits

Good eating habits and regular exercise help in losing the gained weight and getting back to pre-pregnancy shape.

Women should aim to eat a balanced diet of fruit, vegetables, grains, protein foods and diary each day. Protein rich foods like milk, cheese, yogurt, fish and beans are important in recovering from childbirth and keeping the body strong. Fruits and vegetables contain vitamins, minerals and fiber that are healthy and prevent constipation. The intake of junk food needs to be limited and alcohol and caffeine needs to be strictly avoided.

Exercise

Starting exercise after childbirth helps in reducing back aches, constipation and bloating. It helps in improving your posture, building muscle tone and promoting better sleep. Walking is a very good exercise as it puts very less stress on the body. A brisk walk of 20 – 30 minutes a day for at least three times a week is extremely beneficial.

Deep breathing exercise with abdominal contractions helps in relaxing muscles and toning the abs and belly. Head lifts, shoulder lifts and curl ups help in strengthening back muscles and tone the tummy muscles. Kegels is a classic exercise which help in toning bladder muscles and avoiding urine incontinence post childbirth.

Contraception

The first egg, post child birth is released even before the menstrual period. Hence it is advised to start using contraception as soon as sexual contact is resumed. A woman can get pregnant even before getting her first period after childbirth. It is a myth that a woman is not fertile while breastfeeding. Many nursing mothers are surprised by an unplanned pregnancy.

However, there is no reason to be alarmed in case the menstrual flow is heavier or lighter in comparison to what it was before pregnancy. The cycle may also be irregular in the initial phases. But if the periods are not regularised within a few months or if the heavy periods continue for more than three cycles, then it may be a reason to worry.

The treating gynecologist needs to be informed if a tampon or pad is soaked every hour for two or more consecutive hours, large blood clots are passed or abnormal pain is experienced. Further investigations may be needed to be conducted to check for uterine or hormonal issues.