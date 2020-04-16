Finding it difficult to meditate? These tips will help you cope with restlessness

When it comes to meditation, most of us face difficulty in sitting silenly at one place and concentrating.
“People think meditation is about stopping the thoughts. They close their eyes…they try to find enlightenment and peace and (when) they do not get it in two minutes, they give up,” holistic wellness coach Luke Countinho pointed out in a video conversation with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Meditation, however, is not just about concentration. During the conversation, Ravi Shankar emphasised, “In meditation, you do not do gymnastics with the mind or force anything…many people think meditation is an exercise of concentration. That is not the case. It is deep relaxation. You simply have to let go.”
Read| Know how you can meditate anytime, anywhere
Meditation has a lot of benefits so it is advised you try it. It is a good way of releasing stress from your mind and body. According to a study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, it helps reduce Interleukin-6, an inflammatory health biomarker. It boosts mindfulness and makes you more aware of your thoughts, feelings and emotions, improving emotional health.
So, next time you sit to meditate, here are some tips to keep in mind, as suggested by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar:
1. In the beginning, if you feel restless, it is advised that you shake your hands for a couple of minutes or do some light exercise like jogging. And then try to relax.
2. Do pranayama or some yoga asanas before meditation.
3. Take deep breaths 10-15 times. This prepares you to calm down and gets you out of the “restless circuit” that you are in, the spiritual leader advised.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Unfortunately a lot of people think that meditation is an exercise for concentration. Thats definitely not the case, it’s related to deep relaxation as Gurudev @srisriravishankar states. It’s not about performing gymnastics with your mind. Here are a few tips to help you with your meditation and ease your restlessness. @srisriravishankar @artofliving
Do not forget to follow these steps when you plan to meditate.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.