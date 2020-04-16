Finding it difficult to meditate? These tips will help you cope with restlessness

Meditation is about deep relaxation. (Source: Getty Images) Meditation is about deep relaxation. (Source: Getty Images)

When it comes to meditation, most of us face difficulty in sitting silenly at one place and concentrating.

“People think meditation is about stopping the thoughts. They close their eyes…they try to find enlightenment and peace and (when) they do not get it in two minutes, they give up,” holistic wellness coach Luke Countinho pointed out in a video conversation with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Meditation, however, is not just about concentration. During the conversation, Ravi Shankar emphasised, “In meditation, you do not do gymnastics with the mind or force anything…many people think meditation is an exercise of concentration. That is not the case. It is deep relaxation. You simply have to let go.”

Read| Know how you can meditate anytime, anywhere

Meditation has a lot of benefits so it is advised you try it. It is a good way of releasing stress from your mind and body. According to a study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, it helps reduce Interleukin-6, an inflammatory health biomarker. It boosts mindfulness and makes you more aware of your thoughts, feelings and emotions, improving emotional health.

So, next time you sit to meditate, here are some tips to keep in mind, as suggested by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar:

1. In the beginning, if you feel restless, it is advised that you shake your hands for a couple of minutes or do some light exercise like jogging. And then try to relax.

2. Do pranayama or some yoga asanas before meditation.

3. Take deep breaths 10-15 times. This prepares you to calm down and gets you out of the “restless circuit” that you are in, the spiritual leader advised.

Watch the video here:

Do not forget to follow these steps when you plan to meditate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd