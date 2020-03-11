Fighting anxiety? These things can prove to be therapeutic

Having someone to lean on and confide in, can put an anxious person on the road to complete recovery. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Having someone to lean on and confide in, can put an anxious person on the road to complete recovery. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Mental health is of paramount importance, but people often take it for granted. Among other things, a busy schedule makes it difficult for them to sit down and assess what is really going on. Anxiety, more than anything else, is something that many people around the world experience on a regular basis. And in the absence of a proper outlet, they are left confused and overwhelmed.

But, mental health experts always insist that reaching out to someone can, to some extent, alleviate anxiety. The key thing is to communicate so you are not left feeling isolated and hopeless. It should be noted that anxiety and fighting it, is not a lost battle. And that complete recovery is possible, a study published in Journal of Affective Disorders suggests.

When a person suffers from anxiety, the experience can be debilitating, making them lose people while on the road to recovery. But as long as they have someone to lean on, they are okay. In fact, when some researchers at the University of Toronto conducted a study on 2,128 Canadian adults, they found that a whopping 72 per cent of them had been living anxiety-free for at least one year; prior to which they had been suffering from generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). While 60 per cent of the respondents said they had no other mental health conditions, 40 per cent said they were in an excellent state of mental health.

Their psychological well-being and general bliss stemmed from some defined factors. One of them being having a person around them on whom they could lean on and confide their feelings. Experts say that these people are “three times more likely” to recover from their illness than those who don’t have a fellow human being to confide in. This goes on to prove how important social support system is.

Spirituality, or having a strong belief on some higher power, can also help a person recover from mental illness. It is when they are feeling so overwhelmed they turn to their beliefs and thoughts and find solace in the fact that something that is far greater than them is at play. Turning to religion to cope with everyday challenges is also a healthy thing to do, experts say.

Additionally, leading a healthy lifestyle and seeking professional help, notwithstanding the social stigma, can help with full recovery, too. Remember, a mental health professional will be able to help you better. They will not rush you with anything and can tailor-make a course of action that can benefit your mental health immensely.

