What happens when fibroids are left untreated? An expert answers

Uterine fibroids (myomas) are the most common benign tumours in women, said Dr Madhuri Roy, gynaecologist and IVF consultant, founder, and managing director of Conceive IVF, Pune, adding that in India, “the prevalence of fibroids is reported to be 37.65 per cent in rural population and 24 per cent in the urban population”.

The expert added that such fibroids are non-cancerous and usually do not present symptoms in the early stages, but in 30 per cent of cases cause morbidity due to abnormal uterine bleeding (heavy menstrual bleeding causing anaemia) and pelvic pressure (urinary symptoms, constipation, and painful intercourse). Clinically, women present with pelvic masses, pelvic pain, infertility, and obstetric complications.

“The degree to which a woman may experience these symptoms can vary. Many women may delay fibroid treatment if they feel they are able to manage the symptoms. But as with all medical conditions, the earlier a condition is treated, the easier and more effective the treatment is likely to be,” the expert told indianexpress.com.

Important facts about fibroids

*Fibroids get worse with time. If left untreated, fibroids can continue to grow in the uterus, both in size and number.

*Bleeding will become heavier, and it may be accompanied by severe cramping and anaemia.

*As the fibroids grow, the abdomen can swell.

*They can put additional pressure on the bladder resulting in incontinence or frequent urination.

*They can cause infertility.

“All these symptoms can affect a woman’s life in numerous ways. Untreated fibroids can even cause issues in a relationship due to the symptoms and potential negative effects on fertility,” said Dr Roy.

Removing fibroids is necessary for reproductive health. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Removing fibroids is necessary for reproductive health. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Treatments

Hysterectomies

Invasive fibroid surgeries like hysterectomies, which involve the removal of the uterus. It could require weeks of recovery.

Laparoscopic myomectomy

Laparoscopic myomectomy attempts fibroid removal while keeping the uterus intact. It does not require long rest, however, this still requires invasive surgery. Luckily, modern medical technological advances have resulted in non-surgical fibroid treatments that effectively remove fibroids with much faster recovery times than traditional surgeries.

Fibroid embolisation

Fibroid embolisation is one of the most innovative fibroid treatments available for women today. This minimally-invasive procedure is performed in a surgical setting under light sedation to minimise any discomfort. “We pass ultrasound-guided catheter to the uterine artery and release embolic agents to block the blood flow to the fibroids. When deprived of blood, essential oxygen and nutrients, the fibroids shrink in size. The uterus stays healthy. Most patients stay overnight for observation and are back to normal activities within five days. Some of the benefits of this treatment include that only a small incision is needed to insert the catheter. Recovery is even quicker than laparoscopic surgeries and general anaesthesia is not necessary,” mentioned Dr Roy.

Hysteroscopic Myomectomy – treatment in case of infertility due to fibroid

If fibroids are growing inside the uterine cavity, it causes infertility. But they can be safely removed by hysteroscopic myomectomy. So, if you feel any of these symptoms, consult your doctor today. “A simple ultrasound scan can diagnose the fibroids. Discuss your individualised plan of treatment which fits best for you,” said Dr Roy.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle