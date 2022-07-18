Fibroid Awareness Month: Ayurvedic tips to manage the condition better

July is observed as Fibroid Awareness Month in a bid to draw attention to uterine fibroids – a condition that leads to non-cancerous growths in the uterus during a woman’s childbearing years. According to Ayurveda, they are usually caused due to an imbalance of the tridoshas, especially kapha, Dr Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda Doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda Ltd said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

To manage the condition, the expert suggested consuming the following herbs to “restore balance”.

*Shatavari: Commonly known as asparagus, shatavari helps regulate irregular periods if you have uterine fibroids. “It improves duration, interval, and bleeding as it soothes pitta dosha,” she said.

ALSO READ | Include these 5 foods in your diet to relieve constipation naturally

*Kancahanara: According to Dr Sukumaran, it helps reduce the size of fibroids when used along with other herbal formulations. “It helps balance kapha dosha and has anti-inflammatory action.”

*Haldi: Turmeric, with its anti-inflammatory properties, helps keep the growth of fibroids under check.

When on periods, one should not get body massages done. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) When on periods, one should not get body massages done. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Additionally, the Ayurvedic expert pointed out that formulations such as Asokarishtam and Kumaryasavam “help to reduce pain associated with fibroids. Asokarishtam contains Asoka bark, which is known as a uterine tonic and helps improve women’s overall well-being. Kumaryasavam contains aloe vera, which helps maintain hormonal balance“.

Here are some other suggestions by Dr Sukumaran to manage fibroids.

*Do not get body massages done when you are on your period.

*Drink turmeric with milk or green tea instead of tea and coffee.

*Consume a fiber-rich diet and do yoga asanas like Bhujangasan, Paschimottasana, and Baddha konasana.

ALSO READ | Does drinking coffee make you feel anxious? This could be the reason

“Eating a well-balanced diet, brisk walking, and massaging the abdominal area with Dhanwantharam Thailam a week before periods can help reduce the symptoms,” she said.

For the unversed, Dhanwantharam Thailam has a potent mix of herbs like country mallow or bala, ginseng or ashwagandha, gooseberry or amla, Indian bael or bilva, and others cooked in sesame oil.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!