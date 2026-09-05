Fibre supplements can backfire: The mistake that may cause bloating, gas and diarrhoea

Fibre plays an important role in digestive health. It not only prevents constipation but also improves gut health by allowing food particles to ferment and break down more effectively. However, instead of relying on a natural, fibre-rich diet loaded with vegetables and fruits, people often turn to supplements to meet their quota. But supplementation can go wrong, especially if you do it the wrong way.

According to Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical Centre, Chennai, fibre supplements are commonly used to support digestion, reduce cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and relieve constipation. However, they can sometimes cause problems if not taken correctly.

“Consuming excessive fibre can trigger a series of uncomfortable reactions within your body. When you overload your system with fibre, it struggles to keep up with processing all that bulk. This can lead to a trio of unpleasant digestive issues: bloating, gas, and diarrhoea,” she said. Essentially, you’re giving your digestive system more work than it can handle, leading to disruptions in your normal bowel movements.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to her, these side effects may occur, especially when the body doesn’t have enough time to adjust or when fluid intake is too low. “Fibre works by absorbing water and forming bulk in the intestines, so staying well hydrated is essential—aim for at least 8 to 10 glasses of water a day when taking supplements,” she explained.

Types of fibre

Deepalakshmi shared that there are two main types of fibre: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance and is gentle on the stomach. It helps lower cholesterol and control blood sugar levels. Common examples include psyllium husk (isabgol), guar gum, beta-glucan from oats, and inulin from chicory root.

Insoluble fibre, on the other hand, adds bulk and helps move waste through the intestines, preventing constipation. Examples include wheat bran, corn fibre, and cellulose. “While insoluble fibre is helpful for regular bowel movements, it may irritate those with sensitive guts or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS),” she added.

A fibre rich diet promises smooth bowel movement (Source: Freepik) A fibre rich diet promises smooth bowel movement (Source: Freepik)

Deepalakshmi said that certain fibre supplements, such as methylcellulose, calcium polycarbophil, and acacia fibre, are marketed as gentle or non-fermentable options that cause less gas. Still, they should be introduced gradually—start with a small dose (for example, 2 to 3 grams per day) and increase slowly over time.

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“The ideal amount of fibre varies depending on factors like age, gender, and calorie intake. However, a general guideline of 25-30 grams of fibre per day for adults. This amount provides health benefits without overwhelming your digestive system,” she mentioned.

What to keep in mind

Deepalakshmi emphasised that fibre can interfere with the absorption of medications, including those for diabetes (such as metformin), thyroid issues (like levothyroxine), cholesterol (like statins), and even some antidepressants. “Always take fibre supplements at least two hours before or after taking medicines to avoid such interactions,” she pointed out.

Instead of relying only on supplements, the expert recommended including more natural fibre-rich foods in your daily diet. Examples include oats, barley, fruits like apples, pears, and guavas (with skin), vegetables like carrots, broccoli, and sweet potatoes, beans, lentils, nuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds. These foods not only provide fibre but also supply essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants.