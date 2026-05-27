‘Fewer painful pricks, better glucose control’: The rise of insulin pumps for diabetes care

For millions of people living with diabetes, daily life often revolves around insulin injections, blood sugar checks, meal planning, and the constant fear of sudden glucose spikes or crashes. However, advances in diabetes technology are steadily changing that experience, with insulin pumps emerging as one of the most talked-about innovations.

Endocrinologist Dr Simran Thakkar recently explained the concept of insulin pumps on her YouTube channel, saying: “An insulin pump is a small device that continuously delivers insulin based on your glucose trends. Meaning: fewer painful pricks, better glucose control, more flexibility in daily life. They can be especially helpful for Type 1 diabetes, frequent sugar fluctuations, recurrent low sugar episodes (hypoglycemia), and people needing tighter glucose control. Even some people with Type 2 Diabetes may benefit.”

Doctors say the growing popularity of insulin pumps is linked to their ability to more closely mimic the body’s natural insulin delivery than traditional injections. According to Dr Sandeep Kharb, there is strong evidence that insulin pumps can improve blood sugar management.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“There is evidence that using insulin pumps may result in increased control of blood glucose levels due to the continuous infusion of small, accurate amounts of insulin over time,” Dr Kharb explained.

Unlike multiple daily insulin injections, pumps deliver insulin continuously in carefully regulated doses throughout the day. This helps many users maintain steadier glucose levels and avoid dramatic fluctuations. Dr Kharb also pointed out that people using continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems along with insulin pumps may require significantly fewer finger-prick tests.

“For many people who use continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with their pump, they are able to perform many fewer finger pricks, thereby reducing the pain and helping them to avoid sudden spikes and drops in their blood sugar levels,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Simran Thakkar (@yourhormonegirl)

More flexibility in everyday life

One of the biggest advantages of insulin pumps is the flexibility they offer in daily routines. Traditional insulin schedules often require strict timing around meals, exercise, and sleep. Pumps, however, allow insulin doses to be adjusted more easily according to changing needs.

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“Insulin pumps allow more flexibility in managing daily diabetes care,” Dr Kharb noted.

“Individuals can change their dose of insulin at meal time, during exercise, while traveling, or at bedtime without having to do a separate injection each time.”

For many patients, this reduces both the physical and emotional burden of diabetes management. “For those people who are having difficulty following a strict injection schedule, this often increases their convenience and confidence in managing their diabetes and improves their quality of life,” he added.

Not just for Type 1 diabetes

Although insulin pumps are most commonly associated with Type 1 diabetes, experts say they can also benefit selected patients with Type 2 diabetes.

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“Although insulin pumps are most commonly used to manage type 1 diabetes, many people with type 2 diabetes who are taking high doses of insulin can effectively use them as well,” Dr Kharb explained.

He added that young children, pregnant women, people with rapidly fluctuating blood sugar levels, and those who frequently experience hypoglycaemia may particularly benefit from insulin pump therapy.

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Reducing dangerous highs and lows

Preventing dangerous blood sugar highs and lows remains one of the biggest challenges in diabetes care. According to Dr Kharb, insulin pumps help address this by matching insulin delivery more closely to the body’s real-time needs.

“With the use of insulin pumps, many people can find their blood glucose levels staying much more stable over their day as insulin is infused more closely to what their body needs,” he said.

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This improved accuracy reduces the risk of experiencing high or low blood glucose levels, and also decreases the risk of experiencing emergencies due to high or low blood sugar caused by insufficient diabetes management, Dr Kharb explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.